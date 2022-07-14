Plan It Calendar: 7/14

Except where indicated, all area codes are 419.

Please note: Some establishments will have limitations and restrictions, please call ahead for details or visit their websites.

MUSIC

At the Clubs

American Winery: 15119 U.S. 20A, Wauseon; 212-1014; Mike Yeager: Sat., 7.

Arlyn’s Good Beer: 520 Hankey Ave., Bowling Green; 819-4426; 2024 (jazz, rock, fusion): Sat., 7.

Backyard BBQ and Booze: On the Patio, 2600 W. Sylvania Ave.; 475-2515; Caveman: Fri., 7; Jami Quillen: Sat., 7.

Benfield Wines: 102 N. Main St., Swanton; 780-9463; Jenn and John: Sat., 6.

Bier Stube: 5333 Monroe St.; 841-7999; the Cheeks: Fri., 6; Phinger Guns: Sat.​, 8.

The Brick Bar: 413 Madison Ave.; 464-7200; 100 Million Bright: Thu., 7.

Buffalo Rock Brewing Company: 345 Anthony Wayne Trail, Waterville; 567-952-0392; Aaron Hertzfeld: Thu., 6; Jordan and Josh: Fri., 7; Chris Wiser: Sat., 7.

The Casual Pint of Toledo: 3550 Executive Parkway; 469-8965; Mile Marker 1: Fri., 7.

Chateau Tebeau: 525 State Rt. 635, Helena, Ohio; 638-5411; No Eileen (’80s night): Fri., 6.

The Chop House: 300 N. Summit St., Suite 140; 720-4336; Piano music by local artists: Thu.-Sat., 6-10.

Ciao Ristorante: 6064 Monroe St., Sylvania; 882-2334; Candice Coleman and Chris Brown: Mon., Tue., 6-9.

Cleats: 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead, Ohio; 734-9464; Shannon and Lance: Fri., 7:30; Dan Robertson (3), Ted Riser (7:30): Sat.; Mo Andrews (1), Michelle Romary (5:30): Sun.; Abbigale: Wed., 6:30.

Cock n’ Bull Tavern: 9 N. Huron St.; 244-2855; Bobby May: Fri.; Danny Mettler: Wed.

Gideon Owen Wine Company: 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton; 797-4445; Acoustic Distant Cousinz: Thu., 6; Bar Code: Fri., 6; Jon and Ryan: Sat., 4; Just Jazz Live: Sun., 2.

Hillside Winery: 221 Main St., Gilboa, Ohio; 456-3434; Olivia Noelle Ebling: Fri.; Chuck Summers: Sat.

Leisure Time Winery: 16982 Township Rd. M2, Napoleon; 758-3442; Joe and Shuey: Sat., 6.

Levi and Lilac’s Whiskey Room: 301 River Rd., Suite 100, Maumee; 567-402-4308; all concerts at 6 unless note; Jeff Stewart: Thu.; Mark Elder: Fri.; Anthony Beck: Sat.​​; Tim Oehlers: Sun., 5; Jake Pilewski: Mon.​​, 5:30.

Majestic Oak Winery: 13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids, Ohio; 875-6474; Zak Ward: Fri., 5:30; Engine 19: Sat., 5:30; Terry and Charlie: Sun., 1.

Overboard Bar and Grill: 1952 W. Lakeshore Drive, Port Clinton; 967-9118; John Pickle: Sat., 7.

Papa’s Tavern: 1328 Liberty St.; 697-0644; Renegade Lemonade: Thu., 7; Adam Sorelle: Tue., 6; Bobby May: Wed., 6.

Real Seafood: 22 Main St.; 697-4400; Candice Coleman and Chris Brown: Thu., 6-9.

Rockwell’s Steakhouse: 27 Broadway St.; 243-1302; Piano music by local artists: Fri., 6-9.

Sneaky Pete’s Saloon: 5347 N. Detroit Ave.; 470-9814; Noisy Neighbors: Fri.; Antones: Sat.

The Sodbuster Bar: 5758 Main St. #6; 517-1045; Bobby May and Friends: Sun., 6:30.

The Switchboard: 912 Monroe St.; bar@switchboard419.com; Frank May: Wed., 7.

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: 1515 W. Laskey Rd.; 214-0878; Riptide: Fri.; Renegade Lemonade: Sat.

CONCERTS

Jazz in the Garden: Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Drive; 407-9810; Ramona Collins Quintet: Thu., 6:30.

Lunch at Levis: Levis Square Park, 435 N. St. Clair St.; Live entertainment by Not Fast Enüff, food trucks, games and other activities: Thu., 11:30-1:30.

Walbridge Park Summer Concert Series: 2761 Broadway St.; JT and ThunderHill (Bluegrass): Thu., 7-9.

Music at the Market: Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg; Damen Cook and Friends: Thu., 7-8:30. Bring your own blanket or chair.

Lunch in the Park: City Park at Martin and Kiwanis Shelters, 520 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green; Music by Tapestry and for your lunch options the food trucks: Fri., 11:30 a.m.-1. If inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the atrium in the Veterans Building.

ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series: Promenade Park, Downtown Toledo; Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: Fri., gates open at 5, concert at 6:15.

Fountain Park Music Pavilion: 210 W Main St., Van Wert; 238-6722; the ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) Experience: Fri., 7:30.

Ottawa Park Summertime Concert Series: Ottawa Park Amphitheater, 2205 Kenwood Blvd.; 936-38867; Madison Avenue Band (lots of favorites): Sat., 6-8. Free.

Music Under the Stars: Toledo Zoo Amphitheater, 2 Hippo Way; 385-5721/ticketmaster.com: Polish American Concert Band: Sun., 7:30.

Concerts in the Park: City Park, Needle Hall stage, 417 City Park Drive, Bowling Green; Swingmania: Sun., 7. Free.

Rhythm on the River: Wright Pavilion on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street behind LaRoe’s Restaurant, Grand Rapids, Ohio; the Jolly Gabbers (Irish folk vocal trio): Sun., 4. Free concert. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. If inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Old Fire Station, farther west on Front Street.

One SeaGate Concert Series: Downtown Toledo; Bob Pogue (’50s, ’60s, ’70s): Tue., 11:30 a.m.-1:30.

Lunchtime Live Series: Riverside Park, Waterfall Pavilion, 231 McManness Ave., Findlay; 424-7176; Eric Sowers: Tue., 11:30-1:30. Free.

Brown Bag Concert Series: Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 325 Michigan St.; 259-5200; Nikki D and the Browns: Wed., 12:15-1:15. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the atrium inside the library.

Woodlands Summer Lunchtime Concert Series: Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg; mainartery.com; John Barile and Bobby May: Wed., noon-1.

Rossford Library Summer Concert Series: 720 Dixie Hwy., Perryburg; the Duane Malinowski Orchestra (Polka on the Patio): Wed., 6-8.

Summer Music Series: the Town Center at Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg; Frank May: Wed., 11:30 a.m.-1:30.

Riverside Civic Concert Series: Allen P. Dudley Memorial Bandshell, 231 McManness Ave., Findlay; FHS Pantasia: Wed., 7.

The Ark: 316 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-763-8587; all concerts at 8 unless noted; Sonny Landreth: Thu.​​​; Tommy Malone, opening is Liz Barnez: Fri.; Willy Porter: Sat.; Laura Veirs: Sun., 7:30.

Live Music/Pop-Up: Favre’s at the Crowell Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian; 517-264-7469/​croswell.org; the Native Heart: Thu., 6-9.

Kerrytown Concert House: 415 N. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-769-2999; Festival of Song Pre-Art Fair Song Fest: Thu., Fri., 8.

ETC.

Events

TomatoFestOhio: Annica Woods, 5170 County Road 115, Gibsonburg, Ohio; 591-6881; Art, food, music, vendors, and festival fun for the family, camping available: Thu. starting at 5 through Sun., ending at 1.

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy: Stranahan Theatre, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.; 381-8851; Fri., 7. (Parental Discretion Advised).

Sommerfest Car and Bike Show: the Bavarian Sports Club of Toledo, Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon; Music performance by Sugar Frog (classic rock): Sat., show 1-5, event 1-10:30. Public welcome. Also, accepting donations for Toledo Petbull Project, toledospetbullproject.com/fundraising.

Summer Craft Fair and Marketplace: Proclaim FM, 7112 Angola Rd., Holland; Indoor/outdoor event with over 90 crafters/vendors, food trucks: Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Love Fest: 1209 Adams St.; Live local entertainment, bands, drag performers, theater companies, DJs, and more: Sat., 3-midnight.

Regatta Fun Run on the Pond: hosted by the Maumee Valley Model Boat Club at Cabela’s Pond, 110 Cabela Blvd. E. , Dundee, Mich.; 248-242-2177; Skippers from Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana will be showcasing their radio controlled crafts including sailboats, speed boats/racing boats, military Naval vessels, Coast Guard craft, tug boats, freighters, and more: Sat., 9 a.m.-4. Free event.

Big Band Dance: Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania; 882-1500; Jeff McDonald’s Swingmania Band: Sat., 7:30-10:30. Cover: $10.

Rock N Roll Dance: Adrian Armory Event Center, 230 W. Maumee St., Adrian, Mich.; 517-605-1114; Terry Cooper and Mark Wilkins: Sat., 6-9.

Glass City Dance Party: Maumee Elks Lodge, 139 W. Wayne St., Maumee; ToledoDJ Tom, dance lesson, water and refreshments: Sat., dance lesson 6:30; dance 7-11. Admission: $12, includes lesson.

Latin Heat: Prime Nightlife, 3922 Secor Rd.; 972-2221; DJCanny, DJMelaza, DJScholar playing for your dancing enjoyment Salsa, Bachata, Cumbias, Merengue, Top40, and more: Sat., 9-midnight. General admission, call for price.

Five Point Steam Threshers 60th Annual Reunion: Five Point and Lime City Roads, Perrysburg Township; Wheat threshing and plowing demonstrations, antique tractors, gas engines, and steam engines, kiddie tractor pull (registration at noon, pull at 1), food available for purchase: Sun., 11 a.m.-5. Free admission.

Strictly R&B Park Jam: Promenade Park, 400 Water St.; Food trucks, live music (DJ Knots and DJ Mpress), 360 photo booth, vendors, live roller skating, and more: Sun., 7-11. Admission is free with the donation of an item for the homeless.

Ottawa County Fair: Ottawa County Fairgrounds, 7870 OH-163 Scenic, Oak Harbor, Ohio; Mon. through July 24. Visit website for schedules and times.

Stargazing and Planetarium Programs

Ritter Planetarium: University of Toledo, 2801 W. Bancroft St.: 530-2650; Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity: Fri., 8:30.

Museum of Natural History Planetarium and Dome Theater: University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Expedition Reef: daily, 12:30; Sky Tonight: daily, 1:30 and 3:30; Tales of Maya Skies: daily, 2:30.

Boats/Ferries

Glass City Pearl: Promenade Park (foot of Jefferson Ave.); Put in Bay Cruise: Sat., 9:45 a.m.; Taco Tuesday Dinner Cruise: Tue., 6:30.

Miller Ferries: 5174 E. Water St., end of State Rt. 53 North, off State Rt. 2; Port Clinton; Put-In-Bay, Middle Bass Island: Check website for daily schedules.

Sandpiper: docked at 1 Jefferson Ave. and Water St.; reservations 537-1212; Picnic Lunch Cruise: Thu., 11:30 a.m.; Friday Night Family Cruise: Fri., 6; Discover the River: Sat., 10 a.m.; Sunset Cruise and City Lights: Sun., 8; Glass City River Wall Watch Tours: Mon., 6; Musical Dinner Cruise: Wed., 6:30.

Train Rides

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation and Museum: 12505 County Rd. 99, Findlay; 423-2995; Quarter scale train rides, model train displays, museum tours, games, play area, and more: Hours: Sat., Sun., 1-4.

FUN PLACES

Northwest Ohio

Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Louisiana Ave. at Second St., historic downtown Perrysburg; 874-9147; More than 50 merchants specializing in fresh produce, plants, and food trucks: Thu., 3-8. Rain or shine.

Toledo Farmers’ Market: 525 Market St.; 255-6765; Hours: Sat., 8 a.m.-2.

Marblehead Farmers’ Market: Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., Marblehead, Ohio; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.

Whitehouse Farmers’ Market: along the Wabash Cannonball Trail, near the Depot, Whitehouse; 877-5383; Sat., 10 a.m.-2.

Stroll the Street: from the Ford Memorial Park to the Rossford Rec Center, Rossford; Arts and Crafts vendors, Farm Market vendors, Food Trucks, artistic and musical entertainment, kids crafts, and more: Tue., 4:30-7:30. Rain or shine.

Bowling Green Farmers’ Market: 201 S. Main St. (corner of Clough St. and Main St.), Bowling Green; 352-5059; Wed., 4-7.

Oregon Farmer’s Market: 5401 Starr Ave. (extension Soccer Fields), Oregon; Food trucks, vendors, and more: Wed., 5-8.

Westgate Farmers’ Market: Westgate Shopping Center, 3408 W. Central Ave.; 255-6765; Wed. 3-7.

African Safari Wildlife Park: 267 S. Lightner Rd., Port Clinton; 732-3606; Hours: daily, 9 a.m.-7 (last car admitted at 6).

American Civil War Museum of Ohio: 217 S. Washington, Tiffin; 455-9551; The Road to War: ongoing; Hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-4.

Fort Meigs Museum/​Fort and Visitor Center: 29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 874-4121; Hours: Wed.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

The Ghostly Manor Thrill Center: 3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky; 626-4467; Ghostly Manor, Escape Room, Lazer Maze, VR Gaming, Skateworld, XD 4D Theater, Mini Golf, bounce house and play area: Hours: daily, noon-6.

Glass Heritage Gallery: 109 N. Main St., Fostoria; 435-5077; Fostoria glass: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Hancock Historical Museum: 422 W. Sandusky St., Findlay; 423-4433; Findlay Rocks:1960s Garage Bands, exhibit looks at most popular bands from 1960 through 1969 and the venues they played their music to dancing crowds of teens: through Dec.; Hours: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4; Sun., 1-4.

Imagination Station: 1 Discovery Way (Adams and Summit streets); 244-2674; Shark Week: Wed. through July 23; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Historic Lyme Village: 5001 State Route 4, Bellevue, Ohio; 483-4949; John Wright Mansion, the John Seymour House, and 14 other 19th Century buildings, Schug Hardware Museum, and National Postmark Collectors Museum and Research Center: Guided Tours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 (last tour at 4).

The Lathrop House, Sylvania’s link to the Underground Railroad: Harroun Park, 5416 Main St., Sylvania; 517-5533; Hours: Sun., 1-4.

Mad River and NKP Railroad Museum: 233 York St., Bellevue, Ohio; 483-2222; Hours: daily, noon-4.

The Manor House: Wildwood Preserve, 5100 W. Central Ave.; 407-9790; Tours: Wed.-Fri., Sun., 11 a.m.-5.

Maritime Museum of Sandusky: 125 Meigs St., Sandusky; 624-0274; Underground Railroad Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Mazza Museum of International Art from Children’s Picture Books: University of Findlay’s Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion, Findlay; 434-5521; Hours: Wed.-Fri.​, noon-5; Sun., 1-4.

Merry-Go-Round Museum: 301 Jackson St., Sandusky; 626-6111; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4; Sun., noon-4.

Museum and Welcome Center of Fulton County, Ohio: 8848 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon; 337-7922; Sound of the Hammer - Stroke of the Pen Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4; Sun., noon-4.

National Museum of the Great Lakes, the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, and Tug Ohio: 1701 Front St.; 214-5000; Hard Hat Tours, behind-the-scenes tour of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship, the Museum Tug Ohio, and the St. Marys Challenger Pilothouse: Sat., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 and 2; By the Pail: J.W. Westcott and Great Lakes Service Vessels: through Aug. 7; Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5. Last boarding on the boats is 4.

Northcoast Veterans Museum and Memorial: Williams Park, 411 N. Main St., Gibsonburg, Ohio; 332-5912; Military displays, memorabilia, military accessories from the Civil War through present: ongoing; Hours: Mon., 5:30 a.m.-8.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums: Spiegel Grove, Fremont, Ohio; 332-2081; “Mustering Memory: 160 Years of Saluting the Civil War”: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Sandusky County Historical Society Museum: 514 Birchard Ave., Fremont; 332-0303; Hours: Wed., 1-4.

Sauder Historic Village: 22611 State Rt. 2, Archbold, Ohio; 800-590-9755; Hours: Wed.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5.

Schedel Arboretum and Gardens: 19255 W. Portage South River Rd., Elmore; 862-3182; Hours: Thu., 10 a.m.-8; Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 (last admission 3:30); Sun., noon-4 (last admission 3:30).

The Spafford House Museum: 27340 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 931-0910; Native American, school, military, police, and fire rooms: Hours: Fri., Sat., noon-5; Sun., 1-5.

Sylvania Heritage Center Museum/​Cooke-Kulman House: 5717 N. Main St., Sylvania; ​517-5533; Hours: Sat., 11 a.m.-2; Sun., 1-4.

Tiffin Glass Museum: 25 S. Washington, Tiffin; 448-0200; Glassware made by the artisans from the factory’s nearly hundred-year history, memorabilia and historical documents from the factory’s beginning in 1889 until its closing in 1984; Hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Botanical Garden: 5403 Elmer Drive; 407-9810/​ranger 407-9718; Hours: daily, 7 a.m. to dusk. Please note that on Thursdays, July through Sept. 8, Toledo Botanical Garden will close to the public beginning at 1 p.m. to set-up for Jazz in the Garden, then gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the concert.

Toledo Firefighters Museum: 918 Sylvania Ave.; 478-3473; Hours: Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Museum of Art: 2445 Monroe St.; 255-8000; Out of the Dark: A Historic Journey, is a digital exhibition in recognition of Juneteenth: through July 31; Bestowing Beauty: Masterpieces from Persian Lands: through Sun.; Hours: Thu., Sun., Wed., 11 a.m.-5; Fri., Sat., 11 a.m.-8.

Toledo Police Museum: 2201 Kenwood Blvd.; 720-2485; Hours: Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Toledo Zoo and Aquarium: 2 Hippo Way; 385-4040; Hours: Mon., 10 a.m.-noon (zoo closes at 2); Wed.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 (zoo closes at 5).

Wakeman Archival Research Center: Wakeman Hall, 401 Farnsworth Rd., Waterville; 878-3425; Records of Waterville organizations, businesses, churches, schools and more, family files, and local history: Hours: Wed., 10 a.m.-2.

Williams Park in Gibsonburg: Rt. 300, Gibsonburg; 849-3048/​637-2634; Sculpture in the Village, Veterans Memorial, and Public Safety Service Memorial (sculptural replica of New World Trade Center and antenna from the North Tower): Hours: daily, sunrise to sunset.

Wolcott Heritage Center: Maumee Valley Historical Society at 1035 River Rd., Maumee; 893-9602; Guided Tours: Sat., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30.

Wolcott Keeper’s House and Museum: 9999 E. Bayshore Rd., Marblehead, Ohio; 798-9339/​351-1244; Hours: Thu., Fri., Sat., Tue., 1-4.

Wood County Historical Center and Museum: 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green; 352-0967; The Mary and Carl Bach Story: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4; Sat., Sun., 1-4.

Michigan

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum: 220 E. Ann St., Ann Arbor; 734-995-5439; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Detroit Historical Museum: 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-1805/​tickets 313-833-0277; Uso Car Club Picnic and 2022 Concert of Colors, lowriders from the neighborhood and around the country, food trucks, and live performances: Sat., noon-4; Automotive Showcase; ongoing; Boom Town: Detroit in the 1920s; ongoing; Hours: Thu.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., 1-5.

Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne: 6325 W. Jefferson, Detroit; Hours: Sat., Sun., 10 a.m.-4 (guided tours, 11 a.m. and 2).

Dossin Great Lakes Museum: 100 Strand Drive, Belle Isle, Detroit; 313-833-5538; Maritime Miniatures: The Art of the Ship Model: ongoing; the Richard and Jane Manoogian Ship Model Showcase: ongoing; Hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5.

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation: 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001/​800-835-5237; Rosa Parks Bus, many believe Rosa Parks’ act was the event that sparked the civil rights movement: through Dec. 31; New: In the Driver’s Seat presented by Brembo, buckle up for high-octane racing, six interlinked, full-motion simulators feature the latest technologies, this 15-minute experience offers you the chance to drive the world’s fastest cars on the most challenging tracks: through Dec. 31; Hours: daily, 9:30 a.m.-5. Greenfield Village: Printing Press - Know How It’s Done, demonstrations of typesetting and printing, plus insights into how the printing press has influenced modern communication: through Sept. 5; Hours: Thu.-Mon., 9:30 a.m.-5.

Hidden Lake Gardens and the Conservatory: 6214 Monroe Rd. (M-50), Tipton, Mich.; 517-431-2060; Gardens and Grounds: Hours: Tue.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 (entry gates close at 4:30); Conservatory and Bonsai Courtyard: Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Lenawee County Historical Museum: 110 E. Church St., Adrian; 517-265-6071; The Cesar Chavez: Migrant Farmworkers Strike and Boycott Exhibit: ongoing; History of Lenawee County Law Enforcement; ongoing; Anti-Slavery/​Underground Railroad Exhibit, showcasing roles local educational institutions had in the anti-slavery movement: ongoing permanent exhibit; Hours: Fri., Sat., 10 a.m.-2.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens: 1800 N. Dixboro Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-647-7600; Gardens hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-8; Sun., 10 a.m.-4:30; Conservatory closed on Mondays; Arboretum/​Trails: daily, sunrise to sunset..

Monroe County Historical Museum: 126 S. Monroe St., Monroe; 734-240-7780; General George A. Custer and Family Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Museum of Natural History: University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Unseen Worlds by Jim Cogswell: ongoing; Evolution: Life through Time; ongoing; Hours: daily, 10 a.m.-5.

Old Mill Museum: 242 Toledo St., Dundee, Mich.; 734-529-8596/​museum@dundeeoldmill.com; Hours: Fri.-Mon., noon-4.

River Raisin National Battlefield Park: 1403 E. Elm Ave., Monroe; 734-243-7136; Park trails, parking lots, grounds and pavilion hours: daily, sunrise to sunset. Visitors Center: daily, 10 a.m.-5.

William G. Thompson House Museum and Gardens: 101 Summit St., Hudson, Mich.; 517-448-8125; Hours: Mon., Wed., Fri., 12:30-3:30.