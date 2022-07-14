ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Every Conservative Who Called Story of 10-Year-Old Who Got Abortion a Lie

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
 4 days ago

An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana to get an abortion—after prominent Republicans and conservatives cast doubt on whether the case even existed.

On July 1, The Indianapolis Star quoted Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, as saying that an abortion had been provided for the girl because she was "six weeks and three days pregnant" and couldn't get the procedure in Ohio under a newly imposed state ban on abortions at the first detectable "fetal heartbeat."

The case drew international attention after it was highlighted by President Joe Biden last week during the signing of an executive order aimed about protecting access to abortion as Republican-led states, including Ohio, have enacted near-total bans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a bombshell ruling in June.

Some prominent Republicans, including Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, suggested the case was fabricated.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a hearing before House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis at Rayburn House Office Building June 23, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he hadn't heard "a whisper" from law enforcement in the state about any reports or arrests made in connection with such a case during an appearance on Fox News on Monday.

"Another lie. Anyone surprised?" Jordan wrote in response to Yost's comments in a tweet that has since been deleted.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem last week accused CNN anchor Dana Bash of trying to "trap me" by asking her about the case. "Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with," Noem tweeted on July 8. "Literal #FakeNews from the liberal media."

Ohio Rep. Brian Stewart also seemed to dismiss the story, tweeting that he "wouldn't trust an abortionist to tell me whether the sky is blue."

On Fox News, hosts Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters both suggested the story was a hoax.

"So what does it tell us that politicians are lying about this?" Carlson said on his show Tuesday night.

"Why did the Biden administration, speaking of lying, just repeat a story about a 10-year-old child who got pregnant and they got an abortion or was not allowed to get an abortion when it turns out the story is not true.

"And by the way, when a 10-year-old gets pregnant, the first question is not how do we get rid of the kid? The first question is, where's the rapist?"

Watters asked why "authorities in Ohio haven't even begun a criminal investigation into the rape" and asked whether the "mainstream media is ... seizing on another hoax?"

The following day, The Columbus Dispatch reported that Gerson Fuentes confessed to raping the girl on at least two occasions and was arrested Tuesday.

A detective testified Wednesday at an initial court appearance that Columbus police learned about the girl's pregnancy though a referral by Franklin County Children Services that was made by her mother on June 22.

Det. Jeffrey Huhn said the girl had a medical abortion in Indianapolis on June 30 and that DNA from the Indianapolis abortion clinic was being tested against samples from the suspect to confirm paternity.

Yost issued a statement on Wednesday saying his "heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child." He added he was grateful for the diligent work of Columbus Police in "securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street."

Jordan tweeted that the suspect "should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." Neither addressed their previous comments questioning the veracity of the case.

Dinesh D'Souza, a right-wing political commentator who also cast doubt on the case, accused the media of concealing the suspect's identity due to his immigration status.

"Earlier I said I didn't think the 10-year-old rape victim even existed. I said this because I couldn't find out anything about the case or the alleged perpetrator," he tweeted.

"Now we know why! The mainstream media was concealing his identity because he's an illegal alien."

Yost, Jordan and the others mentioned in this story have been contacted for comment.

michael torres
4d ago

These Republicans are quick to call something a lie but were under an administration that lied constantly. You can't trust anything the Republicans say.

Graham Michael Jagger
4d ago

it's just a shame that those who immediately determined that this was "fake news " and now know that it certainly wasn't should have the good grace to apologize for their comments and learn from their mistakes. But they won't!

clowlee
4d ago

Just typical of a Republican to run their mouths without knowing the facts. Because hey folks the facts simply don’t matter to them.

