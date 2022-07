Beauty Queen With a Genetics Degree Encourages Women in STEM

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Erivo, just weeks away from starting rehearsals for the two-part Wicked musical movie, has stopped off in London to wow an audience at the Royal Albert Hall with a concert performance for the BBC Proms that will broadcast and stream in the late fall. It was her first time headlining at the august venue situated in Kensington, which sits across from Hyde Park. “I was asked randomly one day to perform at the Proms. I said ‘yes’ — of course I said ‘yes,’” said Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer. Erivo said that...

NFL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO