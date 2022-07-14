ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Weather Forecast: Hot Temperatures up to 105 Degrees to Swelter the South

By Isabel Martins
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Plenty of U.S states have endured excessive heat over the past few weeks and some have also seen other types of extreme weather—including thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

The states primarily affected are Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Nebraska. A heat advisory has been issued by the NWS for all four states, because of the soaring temperatures.

Throughout this type of weather, it's important to take precautions to avoid certain types of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The NWS has told people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

Weather Forecast, Thursday, July 14

  • Tulsa, Oklahoma - Heat advisory in effect from 12 p.m. until at 8 p.m. CDT on Thursday, July 14. Heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees.
  • North Platte, Nebraska - Heat advisory in effect now until Thursday, July 14 to 8 p.m. CDT / 7 p.m. MDT.
  • Norman, Oklahoma - Heat advisory in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 CDT. Heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees.
  • San Angelo, Texas - Heat advisory in effect now until Thursday, July 14 at 8 p.m. CDT. Temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees.
  • Fort Worth, Texas - Heat advisory in effect now until Thursday, July 14 at 9 p.m. CDT. Heat index values are expected to reach 108 degrees.
  • Houston, Texas - Heat advisory in effect now until Thursday, July 14 at 8 p.m. CDT. Heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees.
  • San Antonio, Texas - Heat advisory in effect now until Thursday, July 14 at 8 p.m. CDT. Heat index values are expected to reach 112 degrees.
  • Salt Lake City, Utah - Heat advisory in effect now until midnight on Thursday, July 14 MDT. Temperatures expected to reach 99 degrees.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEuEP_0gfGxyY100
An image of a severe drought in Mecca, California on July 13. Mario Tama

How to Stay Safe in the Heat:

The NWS has outlined specific precautions for people to follow throughout this excessively hot weather:

  • Drink plenty of fluids.
  • Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
  • under any circumstances.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
  • When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
  • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Comments / 2

Related
natureworldnews.com

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Has Been Detected off the Coast of Oregon

According to the USGS, a cluster of earthquakes was registered early Wednesday off the Oregon coast around 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage. Geographical Survey. Within five hours, the agency reported nine earthquakes, three of which were barely minutes apart. At 2:54 a.m., the first earthquake was felt. The magnitude was 3.8. Eight more had struck by 7:01 a.m.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Texas State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
North Platte, NE
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb, with about 3,500 deaths in the past two weeks alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some states are deadlier than others, however. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is North Carolina. Daily deaths from COVID-19 have […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

"Swarms of Biblical Proportions" Ravaged Crops in the American West

Swarms of cannibalistic insects wreaking havoc on crops across the West. They resemble giant grasshoppers, and the harsh heat and arid conditions only serve to boost their numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to deal with the ensuing mess. Insect Outbreak. Farmers in the Western part of the United States are...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Extreme Weather#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Mdt
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
SFGate

How will Hurricane Darby impact Hawaii?

Rain is in the weather forecast for Hawaii through the weekend with remnants from two separate tropical cyclones — Bonnie and Darby — expected to reach the islands, the National Weather Service said. "Both of these systems are approaching from the south, so the Big Island and Maui...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet

A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
pethelpful.com

Video of Bison Leaving Yellowstone During Devastating Flooding Is Breaking Hearts

Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
905M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy