Weather Forecast: Hot Temperatures up to 105 Degrees to Swelter the South

Plenty of U.S states have endured excessive heat over the past few weeks and some have also seen other types of extreme weather—including thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

The states primarily affected are Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Nebraska. A heat advisory has been issued by the NWS for all four states, because of the soaring temperatures.

Throughout this type of weather, it's important to take precautions to avoid certain types of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The NWS has told people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

Weather Forecast, Thursday, July 14

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Heat advisory in effect from 12 p.m. until at 8 p.m. CDT on Thursday, July 14. Heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees.

North Platte, Nebraska - Heat advisory in effect now until Thursday, July 14 to 8 p.m. CDT / 7 p.m. MDT.

Norman, Oklahoma - Heat advisory in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 CDT. Heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees.

San Angelo, Texas - Heat advisory in effect now until Thursday, July 14 at 8 p.m. CDT. Temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees.

Fort Worth, Texas - Heat advisory in effect now until Thursday, July 14 at 9 p.m. CDT. Heat index values are expected to reach 108 degrees.

Houston, Texas - Heat advisory in effect now until Thursday, July 14 at 8 p.m. CDT. Heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees.

San Antonio, Texas - Heat advisory in effect now until Thursday, July 14 at 8 p.m. CDT. Heat index values are expected to reach 112 degrees.

Salt Lake City, Utah - Heat advisory in effect now until midnight on Thursday, July 14 MDT. Temperatures expected to reach 99 degrees.

An image of a severe drought in Mecca, California on July 13. Mario Tama

How to Stay Safe in the Heat:

The NWS has outlined specific precautions for people to follow throughout this excessively hot weather: