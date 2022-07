A popular grocery store in New Jersey is closing next month, leaving many residents scrambling to find a new place to do their weekly grocery shopping. Change can be difficult, especially when it comes to our daily routines. We become creatures of habit, and the comfort of the familiar is often hard to give up. That's certainly the case with the impending closure of a popular grocery store, Superfood Town, on Route 35 in Ocean Township.

