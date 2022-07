KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A husband and wife (pictured left to right) have been found guilty of murder for the death of an elderly relative. Christopher and Evelyn Kennedy were convicted following a four-day trial for the 2019 neglect death of Betty Crews. According to Roane County District Attorney Russell Johnson, Crews was Evelyn’s aunt and lived off and on with the Kennedys for over thirty years. Both Kennedys were found guilty of felony murder which carries a life sentence.

ROANE COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO