ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Third district commission candidates respond to WLAF questions

By ssharp
1450wlaf.com
 4 days ago

LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- As part of WLAF’s continuing election coverage, candidates for the county commission and board of education were sent questionnaires in June. Today, candidates in the...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

Chamber welcomes newest member, Neighborhood Urgent Care

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Neighborhood Urgent Care is the newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. A noon ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday afternoon at the office which is on the four lane near Charley’s Pizza. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 07/18/2022-6AM-PHOTO COURTESY OF WLAF’S ANN RUTHERFORD)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Lowest-earning counties in Tennessee

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
Pride Publishing

Tennessee governor allowing our schools to be devalued

I would imagine that all citizens (for the most part) are proud of their state and don’t take kindly to undue criticism from outsiders. When it comes to your personal evaluation or opinion about someone or something, it should be based on facts. But often it is based on subjective views. Sometimes when someone is spewing untruths, you have an obligation and responsibility to debunk or disavow their statements—especially when these untruths are being fed to the public.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Lafollette, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Lafollette, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
millington-news.com

Tennesseans will see new tax cuts as new budget goes into effect

NASHVILLE —Tennessee’s new $52.8 billion budget for the 2022/2023 fiscal year is among a host of new laws that went into effect on July 1. This budget continues lawmakers’ record of low taxes and fiscal responsibility. The no-debt, balanced budget appropriates over $280 million in new tax cuts and financial relief for Tennesseans.
TENNESSEE STATE
gcanews.com

Governor Lee’s actions are speaking so loudly I cannot hear a word he is saying.

Does he agree that Tennessee teachers come from the ‘dumbest parts of dumbest colleges?’ Silence is as good as an implication. In January of this year, Governor Lee used his State of the State Address to announce a “partnership” with Hillsdale College – which would use our state tax dollars to set up charter schools in communities across Tennessee. These new charter schools will use Hillsdale’s 1776 curriculum – a conservative-only program. When NewsChannel5 Investigates recently revealed a discussion between Governor Lee and Hillsdale’s CEO Dr. Larry Arnn, Tennesseans were shocked and appalled. Not so much by what Arnn said but more by what the governor did not say.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Wlaf#The County Commission#201st
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee tax free weekend 2022

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. With inflation squeezing all our budgets, tax-free weekends can be a smart time to shop...
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

New COVID-19 infections increased again in Tennessee last week, but new case counts fell sharply in Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased statewide this past week, but fell sharply in Metro Nashville. The Tennessee Department of Health reported Wednesday that the number of new infections rose two percent across the state during the week that ended Saturday. Compare that to three weeks ago when new case counts spiked 17 percent in a single, seven-day period.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Elections
Wilson County Source

Owners And Operators Of Japanese Restaurants Indicted In Conspiracies Related To Harboring Undocumented Workers

NASHVILLE – A nine-count federal indictment, unsealed today, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment also charges these individuals and another person with conspiracy to defraud the United States by failing to collect and pay employment taxes to the IRS.
NASHVILLE, TN
WEGR ROCK 103

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee Marine killed in World War II accounted for

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The remains of a Tennessee soldier who was killed during World War II have been identified. Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale of Nashville was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, which was part of the invasion force of the island of Saipan.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
MANCHESTER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy