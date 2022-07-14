ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Inside the Heartbreaking and Controversial Hunt for a Tigress Who Allegedly Killed 13 People

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On a dreary morning in April 2015, the villagers of Pandharkawada in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra state in western India woke up to find four of their cattle dead on a dry riverbed. This was no ordinary event. Bears and leopards in the area might occasionally kill livestock, but four...

Dago
3d ago

Hey, tigers gotta eat too.plus, we’re about to hit 8 billion people vs less than 3000 tigers. We can spare a few people.

3d ago

Not heartbreaking or controversial to me, why use the term allegedly? If experts have found a Tiger culpable of killing 13 humans it should be killed and they should have done it a lot sooner, how would the Tiger apologist feel if that Tiger was loose in their neighborhood and 13 of their friends and neighbors were already killed by the Tiger.

