Desperate To Take That Trip? Here’s How To Max Out on Your ‘Revenge’ Travel.

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? Back in about 2016 or so, the first ever installment of this column – the pilot, if you will – was baffled and dismayed by the offer of a “bed in a kitchen”. The bed in the kitchen in question was actually part of a houseshare, so what happened was the three other people in the property decided they either couldn’t or didn’t want to pay the full amount of rent on a three-way split, and the best way around that was to get someone sleeping in a bed in the shared kitchen, to help defray the costs. I don’t remember exactly what I said at the time but the gist of it was like, “this is bad”, such as that, maybe “don’t rent here, in someone else’s kitchen”.

U.K. ・ 4 DAYS AGO