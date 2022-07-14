ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will I have to wear a face mask on holiday this year?

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
Mask rules are still mixed from destination to destination (Getty Images)

Travel is practically unrecognisable this year from the past two summers. We’re back in airports and on flights, en masse, with most destinations now open - and many of them with few or no Covid rules left in place.

One huge grey area of summer 2022 is mask-wearing. Months of confusion have followed some countries’ decisions to ease mask rules in recent months - with airlines unsure if they should follow suit, and holidaymakers left wondering how many to pack and which settings to wear them in.

Overall, the rules are much less strict than last summer. But you should pack a couple of masks (at least) for most trips - many destinations have at least one scenario in which you’ll have to wear them.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Will I need to wear a face mask on holiday?

Different rules and restrictions around Covid-19, including mask wearing, apply in different destinations, including on a local and regional basis.

We’ve looked at six major tourist destinations, but it’s worth checking advice offered locally and by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) before you travel as restrictions and rules are subject to regular changes. Cyprus was the first European destination to reintroduce mask-wearing indoors in July, just a month after scrapping them.

Spain

The use of face coverings is mandatory for anyone over the age of six in the following situations:

  • on public transport
  • visiting a hospital or medical centre (including other healthcare settings such as dentists, opticians, pharmacies etc)
  • visiting a care or nursing home

In addition to the mandatory use of face masks in the above situations, the Spanish government recommends you use them responsibly in the following circumstances:

  • enclosed public spaces such as shops, cinemas, bars and restaurants
  • at large events (eg concerts, sporting events)
  • when in the company of people considered clinically vulnerable or high-risk and social distancing of 1.5m cannot be observed
  • at family gatherings
  • in any other enclosed communal spaces open to the public

Italy

Masks are no longer required on flights in, to or from Italy; however, all passengers entering Italy by ferry, train or coach must wear an FFP2 mask.

Until at least 30 September, the use of FFP2 masks is also compulsory:

  • on public transport within the country, including boats, ferries, interregional trains, buses, subways, cars and taxis with a driver
  • when visiting healthcare facilities such as hospitals and care homes

It’s still recommended to wear masks in all indoor public spaces. Children aged five and under are exempt from mask wearing.

France

You do not currently have to wear a mask in most settings in France, except in hospitals and other medical facilities.

The French government ended the requirement to wear masks on public transport on 16 May, although the Foreign Office advises: “Some towns and cities may require mask wearing on public transport”, so it’s worth bringing some just in case.

In early July, some in France were calling for tighter mask rules as cases rose. However, French government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire dismissed the idea on 29 June, telling French channel BFMTV: “The French people are sick of restrictions. We are confident that people will behave responsibly.”

Greece

Greece suspended its nationwide mask requirement (in most settings) on 1 June. The only scenarios in which visitors to Greece need wear a face mask is on public transport and in hospitals or other medical and healthcare facilities.

As Greece still requires people to wear masks on public transport, you will also need to wear a mask on your flight from the UK.

Portugal

Most restrictive measures have been lifted, but you will still need to use a face covering in mainland Portugal:

  • on entry to medical facilities, retirement and nursing homes
  • on public transport and in taxis and privates hires, and
  • on flights

This requirement does not apply to children aged nine and under.

In Maderia, those aged six and over must wear a mask:

  • on entry to pharmacies, medical facilities, retirement and nursing homes
  • on public transport and in taxis and privates hires, and
  • at bus stations, ferry terminals and inside the airport building

In the Azores, you must:

  • use a face covering on entry to pharmacies, medical facilities, retirement and nursing homes, on public transport, in taxis and private hires and when travelling by air. This measure applies to everyone aged nine and over
  • show a negative Covid-19 test on entry to medical facilities, retirement and nursing homes in the form of a PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours, or a rapid antigen test taken in the previous 48 hours and certified by a healthcare professional

The US

Most US states have removed their Covid mask rules entirely, with the nationwide mask mandate for public transport also having been ended in April 2022. Most states ask that you mask up to visit hospital or healthcare facilities, while some also ask for them to be worn on public transport (California, Colorado, New York).

States such as California, Mississippi , Nebraska, South Dakota and Michigan continue to recommend mask wearing for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public settings where it is difficult to socially distance. It’s worth checking individual state rules before you go in case of rule changes or county-to-county rules: for example, Oregon’s Multnomah County, which includes Portland, recommended that residents wear masks indoors once more on 11 May, while the city of Milwaukee has also reinstated a recommendation.

How about air travel?

Rules vary from airline to airline, but for most UK-departing flights, masks are only mandatory on flights to countries which still have a mask rule in place in public or on public transport. For Italy, this means the FPP2-style mask required of the authorities on public transport. For journeys that begin and end in a country where masks are not required on public transport (such as the UK to Norway), masks are now optional. Longer-haul journeys operated by non-UK carriers will have specific rules dictated by the airline. Read an airline by airline breakdown here.

Comments / 0

The Independent

UK heatwave: Is it safe to exercise in hot weather?

While Britons typically rejoice at the short stint of warm weather we get during the summer months, the UK is facing unprecedented temperatures this week and some parts of England are expected to see temperatures as high as 42C. The Met Office has issued both amber and red alerts, warning...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK heatwave: Hottest temperature for Wales ever recorded at 35.3C

Wales has provisionally recorded its hottest day on record, the Met Office has said. Gogerddan, not far from Aberystwyth in west Wales, has reached 35.3C so far today, exceeding the previous record high of 35.2C, recorded at Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire near the English city of Chester on 2 August 1990. The Met Office has warned that the UK’s highest temperature record could be surpassed two times in the next two days. Extreme temperatures of 37C and 38C are forecast in parts of England on Monday, and 40C could be recorded on Tuesday, the Met Office said.The previous record of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

In Pictures: UK tries to keep cool in heatwave as temperatures soar

The UK is facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings as the country braces for extreme heat over the next two days with temperatures set to soar into the high 30s in some areas on Monday, while Tuesday is predicted to be even hotter.The chief executive of the Met Office, Professor Penelope Endersby, confirmed “we may well see the hottest day in the UK in history” on Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be even hotter, with some forecasts estimating highs of 43C (109F), she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.By 12pm, the top recorded temperature was 34.8C (94.6F)...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK must ‘heat-proof’ itself against rising temperatures amid warning thousands could die this summer

The UK must “up the game” in making homes, buildings and cities more resilient to future heat waves, leading scientists have said, amid warnings that thousands of people could die this summer.Temperatures are expected to soar into the high 30s in areas of England on Monday, while Tuesday is predicted to be even hotter, potentially reaching 40C, according to forecasts. In response, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a level 4 heat-health alert.Leading experts have said that this intense summer heat will only become more common in the near future, endangering lives and bringing parts of the UK to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘You are NOT welcome in Norway!’: Anti-cruise posters warn off passengers arriving in Norwegian ports

Cruise passengers disembarking at five Norwegian ports this month are being met with posters that make it clear their presence is far from welcome. Anti-cruise grassroots campaign group CruiseNOTWelcome has put up 1,000 posters at ports in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Tronfheim and Flåm in an attempt to raise awareness of the environmental and social damage it claims is caused by the cruise industry.
CARS
The Independent

Snapchat finally launches a web version - but only some people will get it

Snapchat has finally launched on the web. Starting today, Snapchat+ subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, and regular Snapchat users across Australia, and New Zealand will be able to send messages and take calls through Snapchat in the browser.Snapchat recently launched Snapchat+ premium tier with many extra, but superficial, features. These include changing the style of the app’s icon, seeing who rewatched a story, and making one of your friends a “BFF” and pin them to the top of your chat history. Snapchat for Web features Chat Reactions, Chat Reply, and will soon include Lenses for video...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

UK weather – live: Heatwave could hit 43C as Wales marks new temperature record

Wales has provisionally marked its hottest day on record, exceeding the previous high set more than 30 years ago.Gogerddan has reached 35.3C so far today, surpassing the previous record high of 35.2C, recorded at Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire, on 2 August 1990.The UK’s hottest day on record is expected to be exceeded twice in the next two days as temperatures could even soar to 43C, prompting the declaration of Britain’s first-ever national heat emergency.The chief executive of the Met Office confirmed “we may well see the hottest day in the UK in history” on Monday. But Tuesday is expected to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt repeats false claim that UK could not stop Turkey joining EU

Penny Mordaunt has repeated her notorious false claim that the UK was unable to stop Turkey joining the EU – insisting the veto would not have been used.The Tory leadership contender, who also faces accusations of dishonesty over her stance on trans rights, was accused of ignoring “actual facts” that the EU treaty granted a block on new members.Confronted with an interview from the 2016 Brexit referendum – when the Leave campaign was seeking to stir up alarm about migrants from Turkey – Ms Mordaunt replied: “The clip says it as I see it.”On the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Shark swims metres from boat on Pembrokeshire coast

A large shark has been spotted swimming just metres from the Welsh coast of Pembrokeshire.Alex Nel spotted the shark on the morning of Saturday, July 16, while out at sea near Strumble Head in Pembrokeshire.In the clip, posted to his family's farming Facebook pageThe Nel’s Farming Life, two fins are seen cutting through the water just metres away from the boat.As they grow nearer, the shark's head and tail become noticeable. The shark is believed to be a basking shark, Britain's largest fish which can reach 12 metres in length and weigh up to six tonnes.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rare thresher shark captured jumping from ocean off British coastMarbella holidaymakers flee Costa del Sol nightclub after shootingRed weather warning: How to cope with extreme heatwave temperatures
ANIMALS
The Independent

Zoos lay on icy treats to keep animals cool in heatwave

Zoos across the UK have taken extra precautions to keep their animals cool amid the soaring temperatures, with some offering icy treats and others shutting their gates to the public. After the Met Office issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday, animal parks such as...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Real’ Mo Farah claims his identity was used to smuggle Team GB hero into UK as a child

A 39-year-old man living in Turkey is claiming to be the ‘real’ Mo Farah after the four-time Olympic champion revealed in a BBC documentary that he was brought to the UK illegally under the name of another child.In the documentary titled The Real Mo Farah, the Olympics hero said he was born as Hussein Abdi Kahin and assumed his new name when he was brought to Britain from Somalia following the death of his father.He was later helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah.Farah says in the documentary:...
WORLD
The Independent

Public urged to stay out of the sun as heatwave arrives in Northern Ireland

Temperatures are expected to approach 30C (86F) on Monday as a heatwave reaches Northern Ireland.People have been advised to stay out of the sun, despite there being no heat warning in place in the region.In the Republic of Ireland, a yellow weather warning is in place and red and amber weather alerts for extreme heat have been issued across Great Britain.The Met Office said Northern Ireland had its hottest day of the year so far on Sunday with 27.7C (81.9F) recorded in Armagh, but that is expected to be exceeded on Monday.The Met Office said: “Parts of the west around...
ENVIRONMENT
