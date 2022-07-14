ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

A deadly evening on Lake Michigan as three drown and one is missing

By Ken Delaney
jack1065.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After Lake Michigan conditions deteriorated rapidly late Wednesday, at least three people drowned and a fourth is missing. The first drowning happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Beach in South Haven. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says two adults and three kids were struggling...

jack1065.com

Comments / 27

Kimberly Riley
4d ago

well I know they gave warnings on Tuesday on internet to either stay out and/or to be careful because it was going to be bad.so sad but the adults should have took that heed.sorry to the family's affected by this 💔🙏🙏

Reply(1)
11
Miss Penny
3d ago

lake Michigan is NOT for swimming, we lose too many people every year in this lake. If large water vessels have gone down in our Great Lakes, then really it's not going to be swimmer friendly. Lake Mi is a beautiful place to visit but take your family to a smaller lake to swim. Even the most strong experienced swimmers have drowned in lake Mi.😢 Michigan has literally hundreds of inland lakes to take your family to for a swim. Sorry for these families who have lost loved ones. This is such a tragedy for these families who were only trying to enjoy a day at the beach.

Reply
6
John C
3d ago

People need to heed the warnings instead of thinking they are exempt... Every year this happens.

Reply(2)
12
 

