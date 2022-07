Matt Schnell will find himself in the Comeback of the Year conversation when 2022 is a wrap after a thrilling rally against Su Mudaerji on Saturday at UFC on ABC 3. After getting worked over on the feet through the first and into the second round, Schnell (16-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC) turned the tables on Mudaerji (16-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) and landed shots of his own before locking in a savage triangle choke to finish the flyweight bout at USB Arena on Long Island.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO