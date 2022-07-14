ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indianola Balloon Sky Parade Next Week

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade is one week away, as balloons will fly above the downtown Indianola square...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

KRCO to Hold Annual Bus Ride Fundraiser

The Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization is holding its annual fundraising bus trip on Tuesday, August 9. Knoxville Charitable Racing Organization President Maureen Nichols spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. The night before the big 410 races we hold a pub crawl bus ride. We go to various locations around the town and this is a good way to show people different places in our community and show what makes Knoxville great and just have a fun time. Space is limited for this so register as soon as you can.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Group Planning Celebration for Pella’s 175th Anniversary

Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Teri Vos with the Pella Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors says Visit Pella is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
PELLA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa drive-in movie theater set to re-open soon

NEWTON, Iowa — Newton's Valle Drive-In is set to open next month. The drive-in movie theater was heavily damaged during a tornado outbreak on March 5. The heavy winds led to some roof damage, but the owners told KCCI that it has been fixed. This means the projector can be installed for all the movie viewing fun.
NEWTON, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Conservation Hosting July Storywalk

The Warren County Conservation StoryWalk is available to all visitors over the course of the summer, set up on the trails around the Annett Nature Center. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News StoryWalk is a fun idea to get the community outside and reading, and each month, a new nature-themed children’s story will be placed along trails in different parks. In July, the story is A Backyard Birding Adventure What’s in Your Yard by Kermit Cummings. For more information, and to view the book and park schedule, click below.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Food & Wine

150-Year-Old Beer Cave Uncovered By Iowa Utility Workers

A team of Iowa utility workers had a more exciting-than-usual day at work recently, when some underground electrical work revealed a well-preserved "beer cave" from the mid-19th century. According to KCCI, the electrical workers from the city of Winterset were doing some excavation on a project in Madison County — yes, as in The Bridges of — when they ran into the underground structure.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Pella Police Hosting Citizen’s Academy in Fall

The Pella Police Department is brining back the Citizens Public Safety Academy beginning in September. The program incorporates components from the Pella PD, Pella Fire Department, and Pella Community Ambulance. This class is free to attend. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings at 6 P.M. beginning September 7th. To register, or for more information, contact the Pella Police Department at 641-628-4921 or email Sergeant Shawn Veenstra at sveenstra@cityofpella.com.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Township Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser

The Knoxville Township Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a ribeye sandwich meal on Tuesday, August 9, from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm at the Knoxville Township fire station, 102 W. Main Street in Knoxville. Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Thompson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We usually do a...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Two Blocks of Ashland Closed for Square Reconstruction Project

Beginning today, Phase 2 work of the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project will close Ashland Ave from Howard to B St., the remaining two blocks of the construction area. The intersection access on B St. will remain open for several weeks until water main installation connections begin in the area. Ashland between 1st St. and Howard will be paved later in July, in addition to the removal and installation of sidewalk.
INDIANOLA, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Supply chain issues knock out Sidewinder, Storm Chaser

Adventureland in Des Moines is the latest company to announce it’s been affected by supply chain issues. A post on their Facebook page says Storm Chaser, a swing ride that spins riders at 35 mph, will not open this summer due to “ongoing challenges with (the) supply chain.” The post goes on to state that the park is working with the ride’s manufacturer and hopes to have it available again in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Free Kids Safety Day

Chris White with Triumph Martial Arts and Pella Police Captain Paul Haase preview the free kids’ safety day coming on July 23rd. Registration details can be found here. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Rain Does Not Stop Action At Knoxville Raceway

Even a little rain did not stop the action at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as all three classes crowned winners and the DTRA Dirt Trucks also raced a couple of features heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Aaron Reutzel made an unexpected trip back from the King’s Royal in Eldora, Ohio after crashing on Thursday. He made the most of his return trip passing Tasker Phillips with three laps to go to nail down another win. Ian Madsen, prepping for the 360 Nationals took the 360 show passing Joe Beaver early in the race and holding on for the win, and Tyler Gronenendyk had to survive multiple restarts and a rain delay to stave off everyone in the Pro Sprints. Groenendyk told KNIA/KRLS Sports the rain actually may have helped him win.
KNOXVILLE, IA
iheart.com

Japanese Beetles Arrive In Iowa Late, But They're Hungry

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa gardeners are starting to report Japanese beetles, an annual pest that has an appetite for hundreds of common plants. Donald Lewis, Iowa State University professor emeritus says the beetle seems to have emerged a few weeks later than normal. He describes the population as spotty, heavy in some areas, light in others. He says the numbers can depend on if populations are in the invasion cycle or not.
AMES, IA
kniakrls.com

Gary E. Mason

Funeral services for Gary E. Mason age 69, of Chariton will be held Thursday, July 21 from 5pm-7pm at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Internment will be in the Chariton Cemetary in Chariton Iowa.
CHARITON, IA
K92.3

Iowa Based Fareway Just Opened a New Type of Store

Iowa has a few homegrown grocery and convenient stores that we're very proud of. Casey's, which is now a Fortune 500 company, Circle K, Kum & Go, and of course, grocers Hy-Vee and Fareway. While Hy-Vee and Fareway are serious competitors, it still has to fill any Iowan with pride...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Marion County Fair Race Night Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

It is Marion County Fair week and tonight day two of the fair will conclude with a full sprint car program at the Knoxville Raceway. With Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel, the top two in points of the 410 away racing this weekend at the King’s Royal, Austin McCarl is poised to eat into the points lead if he has a good night. Meanwhile, another McCarl, Austin’s father Terry took the 360 points lead after Clint Garner had engine issues during time trials last week and failed to time forcing him to race from the back of every race he was in. Garner salvaged a 9th place last week, but McCarl won the 360 show and now leads Garner by 78 points. Following his third win of the season last week, Mike Mayberry leads the Pro Sprints by 36 points. Tonight will also feature a $3000 bonus to the driver that wins at Jackson and Knoxville this weekend. Listen for all the action with Live Track Side at five and Race Nights Live at 7:00 on KNIA.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Middle School Update

The New Knoxville Middle School project is nearing completion. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “We are in the exciting phase of this project as we are seeing the finishing touches happening. The concrete floors are being polished, the carpet is being put down, and the painting is being finished. The Administration Office is being finished and we will be moving into the new space in the next couple of weeks. We are not sure we will be completely in the new building by the start of the school year, but we are on course to be in the new school by October.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council to Discuss Rezoning Request

The Indianola City Council meets in regular and a special study session Monday. The council will consider appointments to the Indianola Public Arts Commission and Indianola Hometown Pride Committee, hold a public hearing on a rezoning request on Country Club Road, and consider an amendment to the agreement with Snyder and Assoc. for the Hillcrest Ave Reconstruction Project. The council will also consider approval of an engagement letter with D.A. Davidson, a major site plan application for CemenTech, a preliminary plat, and a plat of survey for Downing Construction.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Little League Advances to State Tournament

The Knoxville Little League Minor All-Stars won the District Four Championship and have advanced to the state tournament. Knoxville went a perfect 4-0 in the District Tournament, defeating New Sharon 18-7, Mahaska American 16-2, Grinnell 13-7, and Mahaska Midwest 14-13. The last time a Knoxville Little League team made the state tournament was the Major Boys All-Stars in 2014. The State Tournament will be held in Davenport and is from July 23-July 28 with the winner advancing to the Regionals. The team will be holding a fundraiser and is asking the public for help with the expenses to go to the state tournament.
KNOXVILLE, IA

