Man Hospitalized After Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex

An investigation is underway after a man was hospitalized following a stabbing at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Tulsa police say it happened around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning at the Autumn Ridge Apartments near 21st and Memorial.

Officers were called to the scene by a witness and according to Lt. Matt Snow from the Tulsa Police Department, the male victim was stabbed several times before being taken to the hospital.

Police say the original call was for a disturbance at the apartment complex and when officers got on scene, they found the victim walking in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds.

Currently, police do not have any information on a suspect.

Officers say the victim and witnesses are not cooperating with law enforcement and are sharing very few details about the stabbing.

Tulsa Police say the complex does have a surveillance camera but officers aren't sure if they caught anything.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.