Pella Earns 4th Ever State Baseball Tournament Bid

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska Superintendent Angela Livezey and athletic director Ryan Groom has announced Trey Bennett will become the head coach of the football team this fall. Bennett replaces Phil Griffin, who retired this spring. The district approved the hiring in late May. Bennett teaches social studies and history and has coached junior high football at North Mahaska. He is a graduate of William Penn and was a member of the Statesman football team from 2015-2018. Bennett played tight end for the Statesmen. Bennett said he would like to operate on a run-and-shoot type offense but will utilize whatever personnel he has to get the job done. “I really want to pass and mix in the run,” said Bennett. “We use our players to maximize our abilities. We have had several younger players coming into the weight room this summer to get ready. “We have the potential to win some games that may have got away from us last year. We will soon see.”

NEW SHARON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO