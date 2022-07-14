ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella Earns 4th Ever State Baseball Tournament Bid

By Andrew Schneider
 4 days ago

The Pella baseball team is heading for the Class 3A state tournament for the fourth...

Pella Baseball Team Aiming for Spoiler Role Again in State Quarterfinals

The Pella baseball team aims to knock off the top ranked squad remaining to advance in today’s Class 3A state baseball tournament opener. Awaiting the Dutch in the opening round is #1 Davenport Assumption (30-6, 2nd in Mississippi Athletic Conference), who boasts one of Iowa’s best offensive teams and is one of 3A’s highest scoring groups (9.2 runs per game). Pella Head Coach Jesse Jablonski believes the formula is the same for his guys as it was against Grinnell — minimizing baserunners and defensive errors, and a patient approach at the plate.
PELLA, IA
Dutch Memories – 2022 Hall of Honor

This fall, Central College will induct three new members into its Hall of Honor. In this episode of the Dutch Memories podcast, we visit with volleyball / track and field athlete Lindsay Schultz (’04), softball player Annie Van Wetzinga (’01) and baseball player Adam Duerfeldt (’06). Podcast:...
PELLA, IA
Indianola Softball Begins State Tournament Run Monday

The Indianola softball team returns to the state tournament in Fort Dodge after a two-year hiatus, qualifying in class 4A. The Indians will match up with Little Hawkeye Conference opponent Dallas Center-Grimes, who beat Indianola all three times in conference play this season. The Indians however go in with high spirits, and know that just because they qualified the work isn’t over. Head coach Stacy Evans tells KNIA Sports her team has some experience at Fort Dodge, and the leaders will need to pass that down to the younger players.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella Christian Softball Graduates Four Seniors

The Pella Christian softball team said farewell to four seniors when their season ended against Van Meter on July 8th, but not before they left their mark on the school. Seniors Natalie Harrill, Alexa Dunsbergen, and Trinity Vos began their high school softball careers for the Eagles as eighth graders and were joined by Sydney Nunnikhoven as freshman. In their time at Pella Christian, the four players combined to record 315 hits, 191 RBIs, and 133 runs. As juniors the four were key contributors to the Eagles first State Tournament softball team since 1990. Eagles Head Coach Karen Harrill said the impact these seniors had on the Pella Christian softball program is hard to measure.
PELLA, IA
Twin Cedars Softball Gets Some Help From A Neighbor In State Game Prep

There will be eight days between the regional final game and the first round State Tournament contest for the Twin Cedars Softball Squad. The Sabers will have their longest layoff of the season and this past week, Coach Zack Dunkin was looking for a change of pace in practice. Members of the Knoxville Softball Squad came to the rescue on Friday as the Panthers practiced with the Sabers. Now Knoxville’s season had ended the previous weekend and Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Knoxville did not have to do this, but due to friendships from playing on travel teams, and family members it was an easy decision and Dunkin was thankful for the Panthers help.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Norwalk, Carlisle set for state softball showdown

The Norwalk and Carlisle softball teams met for a regular season game on July 5, but were rained out after two scoreless innings. The neighboring rivals will try again Monday in Fort Dodge with much more at stake. The fourth-ranked Warriors and fifth-ranked Wildcats will face off in Monday’s quarterfinal...
CARLISLE, IA
Class 4A state softball field loaded with central Iowa squads

Perhaps more than ever, this year’s Class 4A State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge will have a definite central Iowa theme. Six of the eight teams in the 4A field are located within 35 miles of downtown Des Moines, including the top three teams from both the Little Hawkeye and Raccoon River conferences.
DES MOINES, IA
Pella Majors Little League Team Qualifies for State

The Pella Majors Little League Baseball Team has made it to the State Little League Tournament for the first time in Pella Little League History. The program won four games in Leighton Thursday to advance to the Quad Cities July 23-28. Those who want to support the team can do so here.
PELLA, IA
Twin Cedars Pitching Has Been Superb All Season

The two pitchers for the Twin Cedars Softball Squad have been a huge key to the Sabers success not just this season but the last three seasons in their climb to the State Tournament. Grace Bailey has got most of the starts for the last couple of seasons as she has a combined record of 38-11 with just 32 walks and 191 strikeouts. Her pitching mate in the circle, Ali Mockenhaupt is just as effective sporting a 14-3 record in the last two years with 13 walks and 98 strikeouts. Both Bailey and Mockenhaupt tell KNIA/KRLS Sports now that they are at the State Tournament much of the pressure of getting there is off and it is time to have some fun.
CEDAR, IA
Indianola Softball to Try and Topple Dallas Center-Grimes

The Indianola softball team has a large barrier looming in front of them at the class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge, a team they have failed to overcome in three tries this season, Little Hawkeye Conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes. The Indians fell to the Mustangs 7-3 in their first matchup in early June, then had a late lead in each of the two games they dropped against DCG in a doubleheader over two weeks later, falling 6-5 and 8-6. Head coach Stacy Evans tells KNIA Sports just because they know the team well, won’t change their approach.
INDIANOLA, IA
Streigle’s Efforts Appreciated And Will Be Missed Next Year

One loss that will hit the Knoxville Softball Program hard this summer is the loss and graduation of Jadyn Streigle. The Panther pitcher ended her career last Saturday in the regional semi-final with a loss to Fairfield. Streigle pitched in at least one game from her 8th grade season, where she got her first career win in a game against Moravia where she struck out eight batters. Coach Carla Smith says the loss of Streigle will hurt and hopes the younger pitchers on the squad see her work ethic and how she improved each year.
KNOXVILLE, IA
BENNETT TABBED NEW NM FOOTBALL COACH

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska Superintendent Angela Livezey and athletic director Ryan Groom has announced Trey Bennett will become the head coach of the football team this fall. Bennett replaces Phil Griffin, who retired this spring. The district approved the hiring in late May. Bennett teaches social studies and history and has coached junior high football at North Mahaska. He is a graduate of William Penn and was a member of the Statesman football team from 2015-2018. Bennett played tight end for the Statesmen. Bennett said he would like to operate on a run-and-shoot type offense but will utilize whatever personnel he has to get the job done. “I really want to pass and mix in the run,” said Bennett. “We use our players to maximize our abilities. We have had several younger players coming into the weight room this summer to get ready. “We have the potential to win some games that may have got away from us last year. We will soon see.”
NEW SHARON, IA
Rain Does Not Stop Action At Knoxville Raceway

Even a little rain did not stop the action at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as all three classes crowned winners and the DTRA Dirt Trucks also raced a couple of features heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Aaron Reutzel made an unexpected trip back from the King’s Royal in Eldora, Ohio after crashing on Thursday. He made the most of his return trip passing Tasker Phillips with three laps to go to nail down another win. Ian Madsen, prepping for the 360 Nationals took the 360 show passing Joe Beaver early in the race and holding on for the win, and Tyler Gronenendyk had to survive multiple restarts and a rain delay to stave off everyone in the Pro Sprints. Groenendyk told KNIA/KRLS Sports the rain actually may have helped him win.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Family Atmosphere Big Proponent of Success for Pella Christian Softball

The age old cliche of a sports team being like a family was more than just a saying for the Pella Christian softball squad this season. Senior shortstop Natalie Harrill just wrapped up her final season playing for Head Coach and mom Karen Harrill. Additionally, the Eagles featured the Agre family with junior Emri and eighth grader Amaia playing left and center field and their dad Ryan serving as an assistant coach. The family connection didn’t just apply to those related by blood however. Amaia said that competing at the varsity level as an eighth grader was made easier by how welcoming the team was this season.
PELLA, IA
Central College Announces 2022 Top Scholarship Awardees

Central College is proud to announce this year’s recipients of full-tuition Kuyper Scholarships, Rolscreen Foundation Scholarships and the Thomas Ross Smith Scholarship, the most prestigious awards granted at the college. Peter H. Kuyper founded Rolscreen Company, known today as Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation and the shareholder family have...
PELLA, IA
Marion County Fair Race Night Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

It is Marion County Fair week and tonight day two of the fair will conclude with a full sprint car program at the Knoxville Raceway. With Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel, the top two in points of the 410 away racing this weekend at the King’s Royal, Austin McCarl is poised to eat into the points lead if he has a good night. Meanwhile, another McCarl, Austin’s father Terry took the 360 points lead after Clint Garner had engine issues during time trials last week and failed to time forcing him to race from the back of every race he was in. Garner salvaged a 9th place last week, but McCarl won the 360 show and now leads Garner by 78 points. Following his third win of the season last week, Mike Mayberry leads the Pro Sprints by 36 points. Tonight will also feature a $3000 bonus to the driver that wins at Jackson and Knoxville this weekend. Listen for all the action with Live Track Side at five and Race Nights Live at 7:00 on KNIA.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Group Planning Celebration for Pella’s 175th Anniversary

Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Teri Vos with the Pella Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors says Visit Pella is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
PELLA, IA

