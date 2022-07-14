Knoxville School Board Hears Presentation on Handle WIth Care Program
By Scott Dailey
The Knoxville School Board heard a presentation on the Handle With Care Program the district has started. Knoxville Police Officer Kyle Keller spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the program. “We started...
The New Knoxville Middle School project is nearing completion. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “We are in the exciting phase of this project as we are seeing the finishing touches happening. The concrete floors are being polished, the carpet is being put down, and the painting is being finished. The Administration Office is being finished and we will be moving into the new space in the next couple of weeks. We are not sure we will be completely in the new building by the start of the school year, but we are on course to be in the new school by October.”
The Pella Police Department is brining back the Citizens Public Safety Academy beginning in September. The program incorporates components from the Pella PD, Pella Fire Department, and Pella Community Ambulance. This class is free to attend. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings at 6 P.M. beginning September 7th. To register, or for more information, contact the Pella Police Department at 641-628-4921 or email Sergeant Shawn Veenstra at sveenstra@cityofpella.com.
The Indianola School Board will be reviewing community feedback and public engagement regarding the Indianola Schools District Facilities Task Force recommendation for improvements to Indianola High School. The task force recommended the “Replace in Place” option, which includes a new commons area that would be built to link the gym, auditorium and academic area, creating a new “heart” that the high school has previously lacked. There will also be a new two-story academic wing built to the west, along with an athletics and career-technical expansion to the north.
Your Life Matters will hold a 5K run/walk Saturday, August 27 at 8:00 am at Knoxville High School. Michaela Bigaouette with Your Life Matters spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the organization and its goals. “Your Life Matters is an organization started by myself and Scott Karr and a group of...
The Warren County Conservation StoryWalk is available to all visitors over the course of the summer, set up on the trails around the Annett Nature Center. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News StoryWalk is a fun idea to get the community outside and reading, and each month, a new nature-themed children’s story will be placed along trails in different parks. In July, the story is A Backyard Birding Adventure What’s in Your Yard by Kermit Cummings. For more information, and to view the book and park schedule, click below.
The Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization is holding its annual fundraising bus trip on Tuesday, August 9. Knoxville Charitable Racing Organization President Maureen Nichols spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. The night before the big 410 races we hold a pub crawl bus ride. We go to various locations around the town and this is a good way to show people different places in our community and show what makes Knoxville great and just have a fun time. Space is limited for this so register as soon as you can.”
The Knoxville Township Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a ribeye sandwich meal on Tuesday, August 9, from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm at the Knoxville Township fire station, 102 W. Main Street in Knoxville. Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Thompson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We usually do a...
Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Teri Vos with the Pella Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors says Visit Pella is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
Chris White with Triumph Martial Arts and Pella Police Captain Paul Haase preview the free kids’ safety day coming on July 23rd. Registration details can be found here. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
The Indianola City Council meets in regular and a special study session Monday. The council will consider appointments to the Indianola Public Arts Commission and Indianola Hometown Pride Committee, hold a public hearing on a rezoning request on Country Club Road, and consider an amendment to the agreement with Snyder and Assoc. for the Hillcrest Ave Reconstruction Project. The council will also consider approval of an engagement letter with D.A. Davidson, a major site plan application for CemenTech, a preliminary plat, and a plat of survey for Downing Construction.
Beginning today, Phase 2 work of the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project will close Ashland Ave from Howard to B St., the remaining two blocks of the construction area. The intersection access on B St. will remain open for several weeks until water main installation connections begin in the area. Ashland between 1st St. and Howard will be paved later in July, in addition to the removal and installation of sidewalk.
Central College is proud to announce this year’s recipients of full-tuition Kuyper Scholarships, Rolscreen Foundation Scholarships and the Thomas Ross Smith Scholarship, the most prestigious awards granted at the college. Peter H. Kuyper founded Rolscreen Company, known today as Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation and the shareholder family have...
Our guests on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville are Michaela Bigaouette and Scott Karr as we talk about The Your Life Matters organization and their upcoming 5k run/walk. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
The Knoxville Little League Minor All-Stars won the District Four Championship and have advanced to the state tournament. Knoxville went a perfect 4-0 in the District Tournament, defeating New Sharon 18-7, Mahaska American 16-2, Grinnell 13-7, and Mahaska Midwest 14-13. The last time a Knoxville Little League team made the state tournament was the Major Boys All-Stars in 2014. The State Tournament will be held in Davenport and is from July 23-July 28 with the winner advancing to the Regionals. The team will be holding a fundraiser and is asking the public for help with the expenses to go to the state tournament.
Jerry L. Goad, age 85, of Marion, formerly of Marengo and Knoxville, passed away July 14th, at his home. Funeral service with military honors conducted by the Marengo American Legion Post 76 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 20, at Kloster Funeral Home, in Marengo. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, July 20th, at Kloster Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials in Jerry’s name may be contributed to Camp Courageous, in Monticello. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services for Barbara Westberg, 97, formerly of Knoxville will be held on July 25th at 1:00pm at the First Baptist Church in Knoxville. Burial will be made in the Breckenridge Cemetery in Marion County. Visitation will follow the funeral service. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Forest Lake Baptist Camp and Conference Center. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
It is Marion County Fair week and tonight day two of the fair will conclude with a full sprint car program at the Knoxville Raceway. With Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel, the top two in points of the 410 away racing this weekend at the King’s Royal, Austin McCarl is poised to eat into the points lead if he has a good night. Meanwhile, another McCarl, Austin’s father Terry took the 360 points lead after Clint Garner had engine issues during time trials last week and failed to time forcing him to race from the back of every race he was in. Garner salvaged a 9th place last week, but McCarl won the 360 show and now leads Garner by 78 points. Following his third win of the season last week, Mike Mayberry leads the Pro Sprints by 36 points. Tonight will also feature a $3000 bonus to the driver that wins at Jackson and Knoxville this weekend. Listen for all the action with Live Track Side at five and Race Nights Live at 7:00 on KNIA.
This fall, Central College will induct three new members into its Hall of Honor. In this episode of the Dutch Memories podcast, we visit with volleyball / track and field athlete Lindsay Schultz (’04), softball player Annie Van Wetzinga (’01) and baseball player Adam Duerfeldt (’06). Podcast:...
The Iowa State Patrol has identified those involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 163 between Pella and Otley Saturday afternoon. Harold Jay Gorter, 72, of Otley, was killed when he was thrown from his tractor by the impact coming from a 2002 Honda Accord driven by 41 year old Chad Thomas Birkenholtz, also of Otley.
The Indianola baseball team found out their state tournament opponent Thursday afternoon after the coaches seeding meeting, as they were awarded the 7th seed and will face off against #2 Iowa City High in the first round. Indianola head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports his squad over the course of these playoffs, the Indians haven’t worried about their opponent and just played the game.
