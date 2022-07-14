ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

PPI Hosts Jolly in June Food Drive

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the month of June, Precision Pulley & Idler held a company-wide food drive, led by the Employee Ownership Committee. In past years, PPI has spoken with local food banks about when they receive the least...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Group Planning Celebration for Pella’s 175th Anniversary

Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Teri Vos with the Pella Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors says Visit Pella is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Police Hosting Citizen’s Academy in Fall

The Pella Police Department is brining back the Citizens Public Safety Academy beginning in September. The program incorporates components from the Pella PD, Pella Fire Department, and Pella Community Ambulance. This class is free to attend. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings at 6 P.M. beginning September 7th. To register, or for more information, contact the Pella Police Department at 641-628-4921 or email Sergeant Shawn Veenstra at sveenstra@cityofpella.com.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Township Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser

The Knoxville Township Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a ribeye sandwich meal on Tuesday, August 9, from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm at the Knoxville Township fire station, 102 W. Main Street in Knoxville. Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Thompson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We usually do a...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Supply chain issues knock out Sidewinder, Storm Chaser

Adventureland in Des Moines is the latest company to announce it’s been affected by supply chain issues. A post on their Facebook page says Storm Chaser, a swing ride that spins riders at 35 mph, will not open this summer due to “ongoing challenges with (the) supply chain.” The post goes on to state that the park is working with the ride’s manufacturer and hopes to have it available again in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Society
City
Algona, IA
Local
Iowa Society
City
Pella, IA
City
Humboldt, IA
kniakrls.com

ICYF Bask to School Bash in August

The Indianola Community Youth Foundation has announced the date and theme for the 2022 Back to School Bash later this summer. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Two Blocks of Ashland Closed for Square Reconstruction Project

Beginning today, Phase 2 work of the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project will close Ashland Ave from Howard to B St., the remaining two blocks of the construction area. The intersection access on B St. will remain open for several weeks until water main installation connections begin in the area. Ashland between 1st St. and Howard will be paved later in July, in addition to the removal and installation of sidewalk.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Conservation Hosting July Storywalk

The Warren County Conservation StoryWalk is available to all visitors over the course of the summer, set up on the trails around the Annett Nature Center. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News StoryWalk is a fun idea to get the community outside and reading, and each month, a new nature-themed children’s story will be placed along trails in different parks. In July, the story is A Backyard Birding Adventure What’s in Your Yard by Kermit Cummings. For more information, and to view the book and park schedule, click below.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Drive#Ppi#Jolly#Charity#Precision Pulley Idler#Employee Owned#Employee Owners
kniakrls.com

Your Life Matters to Hold 5K Run Walk

Your Life Matters will hold a 5K run/walk Saturday, August 27 at 8:00 am at Knoxville High School. Michaela Bigaouette with Your Life Matters spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the organization and its goals. “Your Life Matters is an organization started by myself and Scott Karr and a group of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa drive-in movie theater set to re-open soon

NEWTON, Iowa — Newton's Valle Drive-In is set to open next month. The drive-in movie theater was heavily damaged during a tornado outbreak on March 5. The heavy winds led to some roof damage, but the owners told KCCI that it has been fixed. This means the projector can be installed for all the movie viewing fun.
NEWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

11 Iowa nursing homes have closed in recent months

JOHNSTON -- Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Cerro Gordo County switches from CodeRED to Alert Iowa

(ABC 6 News) - Cerro Gordo County, Mason City, and Clear Lake/Ventura have switched from CodeRED to Alert Iowa. To ensure residents receive the latest weather and community-based emergency alerts, residents will need to re-register through our new system. Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency notification system the county and...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
kniakrls.com

Pella Schools Projects Aiming to Stay on Budget Despite Economic Concerns

When voters went to the polls in November 2021 to vote on a bond issue for the Pella Community School District during the city and school election, they did so at a time when interest rates were low and before inflation dominated day-to-day lives and headlines. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says...
PELLA, IA
K92.3

Iowa Based Fareway Just Opened a New Type of Store

Iowa has a few homegrown grocery and convenient stores that we're very proud of. Casey's, which is now a Fortune 500 company, Circle K, Kum & Go, and of course, grocers Hy-Vee and Fareway. While Hy-Vee and Fareway are serious competitors, it still has to fill any Iowan with pride...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Rain Does Not Stop Action At Knoxville Raceway

Even a little rain did not stop the action at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as all three classes crowned winners and the DTRA Dirt Trucks also raced a couple of features heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Aaron Reutzel made an unexpected trip back from the King’s Royal in Eldora, Ohio after crashing on Thursday. He made the most of his return trip passing Tasker Phillips with three laps to go to nail down another win. Ian Madsen, prepping for the 360 Nationals took the 360 show passing Joe Beaver early in the race and holding on for the win, and Tyler Gronenendyk had to survive multiple restarts and a rain delay to stave off everyone in the Pro Sprints. Groenendyk told KNIA/KRLS Sports the rain actually may have helped him win.
KNOXVILLE, IA
iheart.com

Japanese Beetles Arrive In Iowa Late, But They're Hungry

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa gardeners are starting to report Japanese beetles, an annual pest that has an appetite for hundreds of common plants. Donald Lewis, Iowa State University professor emeritus says the beetle seems to have emerged a few weeks later than normal. He describes the population as spotty, heavy in some areas, light in others. He says the numbers can depend on if populations are in the invasion cycle or not.
AMES, IA
kniakrls.com

Union Street Players Continue with Alice in Wonderland

Union Street Players have returned to the stage this week with Alice in Wonderland, with the majority of shows remaining. Director Elise Pederson says the show taps into the imagination of audiences with the classic story and a large, diverse cast through the 24th at the Pella Community Center. Tickets are available online or at the door, with a variety of evening shows and matinees coming up these next few weeks.
PELLA, IA
WHO 13

Memorial ride honors Des Moines teen’s brain cancer battle

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is a fight no child should have to endure. “To have a child that has gone through cancer and then to be around other folks that have also gone through it. Nobody understands it unless you can share that experience,” said Jean Rossow-Kinseth Brain cancer took the life of Jean’s […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Little League Advances to State Tournament

The Knoxville Little League Minor All-Stars won the District Four Championship and have advanced to the state tournament. Knoxville went a perfect 4-0 in the District Tournament, defeating New Sharon 18-7, Mahaska American 16-2, Grinnell 13-7, and Mahaska Midwest 14-13. The last time a Knoxville Little League team made the state tournament was the Major Boys All-Stars in 2014. The State Tournament will be held in Davenport and is from July 23-July 28 with the winner advancing to the Regionals. The team will be holding a fundraiser and is asking the public for help with the expenses to go to the state tournament.
KNOXVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy