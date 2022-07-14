PPI Hosts Jolly in June Food Drive

The Warren County Conservation StoryWalk is available to all visitors over the course of the summer, set up on the trails around the Annett Nature Center. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News StoryWalk is a fun idea to get the community outside and reading, and each month, a new nature-themed children’s story will be placed along trails in different parks. In July, the story is A Backyard Birding Adventure What’s in Your Yard by Kermit Cummings. For more information, and to view the book and park schedule, click below.
