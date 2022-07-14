Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project Update

Work on the Indianola downtown square reconstruction project continued over the past week. The installation of water main and yard hydrants on Ashland and Howard is complete, along with pavement markings, street signage...
Beginning today, Phase 2 work of the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project will close Ashland Ave from Howard to B St., the remaining two blocks of the construction area. The intersection access on B St. will remain open for several weeks until water main installation connections begin in the area. Ashland between 1st St. and Howard will be paved later in July, in addition to the removal and installation of sidewalk.
The Indianola City Council meets in regular and a special study session Monday. The council will consider appointments to the Indianola Public Arts Commission and Indianola Hometown Pride Committee, hold a public hearing on a rezoning request on Country Club Road, and consider an amendment to the agreement with Snyder and Assoc. for the Hillcrest Ave Reconstruction Project. The council will also consider approval of an engagement letter with D.A. Davidson, a major site plan application for CemenTech, a preliminary plat, and a plat of survey for Downing Construction.
The Warren County Conservation StoryWalk is available to all visitors over the course of the summer, set up on the trails around the Annett Nature Center. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News StoryWalk is a fun idea to get the community outside and reading, and each month, a new nature-themed children’s story will be placed along trails in different parks. In July, the story is A Backyard Birding Adventure What’s in Your Yard by Kermit Cummings. For more information, and to view the book and park schedule, click below.
The Pella Police Department is brining back the Citizens Public Safety Academy beginning in September. The program incorporates components from the Pella PD, Pella Fire Department, and Pella Community Ambulance. This class is free to attend. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings at 6 P.M. beginning September 7th. To register, or for more information, contact the Pella Police Department at 641-628-4921 or email Sergeant Shawn Veenstra at sveenstra@cityofpella.com.
The Knoxville Township Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a ribeye sandwich meal on Tuesday, August 9, from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm at the Knoxville Township fire station, 102 W. Main Street in Knoxville. Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Thompson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We usually do a...
Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Teri Vos with the Pella Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors says Visit Pella is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
10 Best Ways to Experience Marshalltown, Iowa as a Family. If you are looking for a quick and fun getaway head to Marshalltown, Iowa! Marshalltown may be a small town, but it is filled with culture, parks, awesome eats, and fun things to do. Located northwest of Des Moines, Iowa about 40 minutes is a great place to get away. Grab the family and enjoy the 10 best ways to experience Marshalltown, Iowa as a family.
A team of Iowa utility workers had a more exciting-than-usual day at work recently, when some underground electrical work revealed a well-preserved "beer cave" from the mid-19th century. According to KCCI, the electrical workers from the city of Winterset were doing some excavation on a project in Madison County — yes, as in The Bridges of — when they ran into the underground structure.
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation has announced the date and theme for the 2022 Back to School Bash later this summer. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Adventureland in Des Moines is the latest company to announce it’s been affected by supply chain issues. A post on their Facebook page says Storm Chaser, a swing ride that spins riders at 35 mph, will not open this summer due to “ongoing challenges with (the) supply chain.” The post goes on to state that the park is working with the ride’s manufacturer and hopes to have it available again in 2023.
The Iowa DOT reports Highway 163 westbound is closed until 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening northwest of Pella for a multiple vehicle crash. Several emergency crews are on scene and caution is advised. Those who need to travel from Pella to Monroe should use Highway G-28 to Highway 14 north.
NEWTON, Iowa — This did not end well for a man breaking into a historic Iowa home. The man confronted the homeowner, who was a veteran of the French army and a black belt in martial arts, and was quickly subdued, KCCI-TV reported. Joseph Keith Mahl, 35, was arrested...
The New Knoxville Middle School project is nearing completion. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “We are in the exciting phase of this project as we are seeing the finishing touches happening. The concrete floors are being polished, the carpet is being put down, and the painting is being finished. The Administration Office is being finished and we will be moving into the new space in the next couple of weeks. We are not sure we will be completely in the new building by the start of the school year, but we are on course to be in the new school by October.”
The Dallas County Emergency Management office encourages anyone who uses electric medical devices or assistive technology to create a plan in case your power goes out during a storm or other disaster. Such equipment includes oxygen, home dialysis, power wheelchairs and communication technology that need to be plugged in or recharged.
NEWTON, Iowa — Newton's Valle Drive-In is set to open next month. The drive-in movie theater was heavily damaged during a tornado outbreak on March 5. The heavy winds led to some roof damage, but the owners told KCCI that it has been fixed. This means the projector can be installed for all the movie viewing fun.
Jerry L. Goad, age 85, of Marion, formerly of Marengo and Knoxville, passed away July 14th, at his home. Funeral service with military honors conducted by the Marengo American Legion Post 76 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 20, at Kloster Funeral Home, in Marengo. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, July 20th, at Kloster Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials in Jerry’s name may be contributed to Camp Courageous, in Monticello. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
(Adair County) A Waterloo, Iowa, man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Adair County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 1:31 p.m. at the Interstate 80 westbound Interstate 76 mile marker off-ramp. Authorities say 50-year-old Robert w. Hobbs suffered serious injuries in the crash. According...
A long stretch of 90 degree weather is coming and could last into August. Marshall County Public Health nurse Pat Thompson says avoid doing any kind of strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day. She also reminds everyone to stay properly hydrated, and that also applies to pets. Pat adds it’s a good idea to check up on your neighbors, to see they’re handling the heat well.
The Indianola School Board will be reviewing community feedback and public engagement regarding the Indianola Schools District Facilities Task Force recommendation for improvements to Indianola High School. The task force recommended the “Replace in Place” option, which includes a new commons area that would be built to link the gym, auditorium and academic area, creating a new “heart” that the high school has previously lacked. There will also be a new two-story academic wing built to the west, along with an athletics and career-technical expansion to the north.
When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
Comments / 0