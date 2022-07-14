Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project Update

The New Knoxville Middle School project is nearing completion. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “We are in the exciting phase of this project as we are seeing the finishing touches happening. The concrete floors are being polished, the carpet is being put down, and the painting is being finished. The Administration Office is being finished and we will be moving into the new space in the next couple of weeks. We are not sure we will be completely in the new building by the start of the school year, but we are on course to be in the new school by October.”

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO