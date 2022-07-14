ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau Man Faces Federal Drug Charges

By Tom King
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man was indicted Wednesday on federal drug charges. Trenton McCorkle of Wausau faces charges of...

Wausau Cemetery Shooter Could Withdraw Plea

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The man convicted of fatally shooting Patty Grimm and injuring two others at the Pine Grove Cemetary in Wausau back in 2019 could withdraw the no-contest plea that he was convicted under. The Wausau Pilot & Review reported that Henry West’s attorney Scott Anderson, said...
WAUSAU, WI
Trial for Wausau Homicide Suspect Postponed

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The trial for the man accused of killing another person in May 2021 has been wiped off the docket after his attorneys pulled out of the case. Michael Turner was in a Marathon County courtroom on Friday where his late-August trial was canceled in favor of a calendar call on August 9th.
WAUSAU, WI
21-year-old rolls vehicle fleeing from deputies after a party

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit. According to a release, deputies were made aware of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Wood County Man Arrested for Possession

A Wood County man arrested after fire crews noticed drug activity in his home appeared in Wood County Court. Back in May, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the Village of Port Edwards. A search warrant was executed after the fire crew noticed signs of drug activity in the home.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Officer involved incident in Forest County

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the Town of Lincoln, Wis. that occurred on the night of Friday, July 15, 2022. At approximately 9:37 p.m., a Wisconsin Department of Natural...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
Sheriff’s office hires new records specialist

The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new records specialist on June 27. Rosholt-native Tammy Henderson was sworn in to the role by Sheriff Mike Lukas before a roomful of deputies and other staff from PCSO. Henderson’s background involves longtime work with Lamers Bus Lines, Inc., where she worked...
ROSHOLT, WI
Antigo man dies after motorcycle crash in Oconto County

ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Antigo reportedly died after his motorcycle crashed into the median on USH 41 in Abrams. On July 10 around 4 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a traffic incident on USH 41 near Falk Road in Abrams. When deputies arrived, a motorcycle was found crashed into the median.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

07-05-2022 a deputy was on a separate call for service at 2:00 a.m. when she observed a vehicle being operated with no lights to the rear and only running lights to the front. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on CTH S and Military Rd. in the City of Tomahawk. The deputy found the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Rhinelander man, to be impaired. The driver was put through a series of standard field sobriety tests and, as a result of those tests, was arrested for a violation of absolute sobriety. He was later released to a responsible party.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Mayors Monday: Wisconsin Rapids’ Shane Blaser

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Taxpayers in Wisconsin Rapids will soon pay a little extra each month to prevent themselves or their neighbors from getting special assessments as part of major road projects in the city. Mayor Shane Blaser says residents can expect to see a small charge on...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Vietnam War reenactment comes to Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A taste of the Vietnam War made its way to Wisconsin Saturday. That’s because The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is hosting a Vietnam reenactment this weekend at Camp Victory near Greenwood. Reenactors put together a 1968 army firebase camp. “We want to help educate...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Colby Cheese Days festival hosts 1st ever car show

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56th Annual Colby Cheese Days festival is back but this year is different. The event hosted the first-ever Colby Cheese Days Car Show. “This is the home of Colby cheese and there’s free cheese everywhere,” said Dan Hederer, the organizer for Colby Cheese Days.
COLBY, WI
First Alert Weather: Heating up with risks of showers and storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Partly cloudy to clear sky Sunday night. Patchy fog is possible, especially in those locations that experienced rain on Sunday. Lows by Monday morning are in the low to mid 60s. Hot and humid on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Scattered showers and storms are...
WAUSAU, WI
Woodchucks Rally to Top Lakeshore

MEQUON, WI (WSAU) – Down to their final out, the Wausau Woodchucks rallied to score five ninth-inning runs and defeat the Lakeshore Chinooks 8-4 at Moonlight Graham Field Saturday night. A game-tying triple by Zach Levenson (Miami) knocked in Brent Widder (Evansville) and tied the score at four. After...
WAUSAU, WI

