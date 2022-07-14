ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

Nearly half of NC’s counties now have ‘high’ COVID community levels, CDC says

By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 6 days ago

As North Carolina and the country see an uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the BA.5 subvariant, 41 of 100 counties currently carry higher risk of cases and hospitalizations.

That represents a big jump from 18 last week, as indicated by an orange color on the map updated Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Counties with a low level are green and medium level are yellow.

Most Triangle area counties and counties in central North Carolina have been designated as having a high community level , according to the CDC.

Durham, Orange, Chatham and Harnett counties are orange. Wake, Franklin and Johnston counties remain yellow.

In late May, Durham, Orange and Chatham moved from a low to a medium COVID-19 community level, The News & Observer previously reported .

BA.5, a subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, is the most transmissible variant yet in the pandemic, officials have said. Previous infections don’t provide the same protection as before.

The CDC ranks community levels by two factors based on a county’s current level of new cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days: the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions, and the percentage staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients.

Should masks be used?

The CDC instructs people in high community level areas to wear masks indoors in public, stay up to date with their vaccines and booster shots and to get tested if they have symptoms.

North Carolina has not had a mask mandate since last year, and most Triangle counties dropped their requirements earlier in 2022.

Officials in Durham County said no new mandates are planned.

“The Health Department will continue to work closely with our city and county leadership to track the spread of COVID-19 and determine any appropriate safety measures for the Durham community, as we have throughout this pandemic,” Alecia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Durham County Department of Public Health.

A spokeswoman for Orange County declined to answer whether the county would consider implementing any measures as a result of the recent increase.

Orange continues to offer vaccines at two clinics and also continues to operate two testing locations.

A Chatham County spokesperson said the county isn’t looking at implementing mandatory virus prevention measures.

Two Chatham County Public Health Department locations in Pittsboro and Siler City offer free at-home tests and N95 masks upon request for pick up.

The BA.5 subvariant

In the Southeast, BA.5 comprises more than half of COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC.

Thought with more people taking home tests or not getting tested at all, it’s harder to determine an accurate measure of COVID-19 cases.

The highly contagious subvariant is characterized as “a whole different animal” by the University of California Davis Health for being the most transmissible and has a capacity to “evade previous immunity from COVID infection and vaccination,” McClatchy News reported.

BA.5 and another newer omicron subvariant, BA.4, are four times more resistant to antibody protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines compared to BA.2, according to research published this month in the journal Nature.

COVID data in high-risk counties

Here is current COVID-19 data for the high-risk Triangle area counties, as of July 15. Data is updated every Wednesday.

Durham

▪ Case rate per 100,000 people: 313.54

▪ New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people: 14

▪ Staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients: 5.5%

Orange

Case rate per 100,000 people: 269.4

▪ New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people: 10.7

▪ Staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients: 5.1%

Chatham

Case rate per 100,000 people: 243

▪ New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people: 9.5

▪ Staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients: 5%

Harnett

Case rate per 100,000 people: 205.92

▪ New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people: 10.7

▪ Staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients: 5.1%

Comments / 31

Joycra Harlow
5d ago

lies and more lies. they announced in tv we are going back to masks indoors and pandemic for voting November??? DONT ALLOW THESE COMMUNIST IN BIDEN REGIME, FALCHI CONTROL YOUR LIFE'S. TIME TO FIGHT BACK ! NO VACCINES! NO MASKS! NO CONTROL! ILLEGALS FREE IN OUR COUNTRY NO VACCINES??? THIS IS JUST THE ONE WORLD ORDER BY GLOBAL ELITES. WE MUST ALL COME TOGETHER AND STAND UP FOR AMERICA 🇺🇸

Reply(3)
15
WAKE UP America!
5d ago

The CDC (Center for Disinformation and Control) has lost all credibility with the American public!! We will NEVER trust them again! The agency needs to be dismantled and those at the top investigated: those found guilty of withholding, falsifying, and covering up data must be prosecuted!! Fauci along with them!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(5)
11
Easypeasy
5d ago

Dr. Malone has publicly stated that Omicron has mutated so much that it is a runny nose, sore throat and sneezing for most people. For the heavily vaxxed, your immune system is compromised by the jab so stay home if you get it, nobody wants this cold.

Reply(2)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NC
Health
Durham County, NC
Health
Orange County, NC
Coronavirus
County
Orange County, NC
County
Durham County, NC
Chatham County, NC
Government
City
Siler City, NC
Durham County, NC
Coronavirus
City
Pittsboro, NC
Chatham County, NC
Health
Durham County, NC
Government
County
Chatham County, NC
Orange County, NC
Government
WLOS.com

Number of COVID-19 cases creeps back up in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across the nation, a local doctor is urging people to get ready for the next wave. The CDC reported hospitalizations in the United States are back up to March levels, but AdventHealth's Dr. Doctor Teresa Herbert said, so far, they remain low in Western North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Triangle#Covid
WBTW News13

North Carolina man charged with Medicaid provider fraud after allegedly claiming he gave mental health services to people in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man faces Medicaid provider fraud after claiming he gave mental health services to Florence clients, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Tommel Devon Hayes, 45, of Goldsboro, has been charged with three counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses […]
FLORENCE, SC
The News & Observer

Catch a train to Greenville? NCDOT looks at passenger service to smaller NC cities

The N.C. Department of Transportation and planners in Pitt County have begun to study the feasibility of running passenger trains between the Triangle and Greenville. The study is one of several examining whether it makes sense to extend passenger train service to smaller North Carolina cities such as Wilmington, Fayetteville and Asheville. Amtrak helped fuel that interest when its proposal for expanding passenger rail service nationwide, released last summer, included both Wilmington and Asheville as potential destinations.
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
country1037fm.com

Two North Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Educated In The Country

When choosing a place to live there are a lot of factors that play into that decision. You want a good education for your children, but additionally living in a highly educated area has other benefits. More education means higher salaries, which in turn means economic growth and higher tax revenues. But what North Carolina cities are home to the most educated people? Well two of them made the top 20 of WalletHub’s latest list. The list is 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America. Another NC city just cracked the top 30 as well.
POLITICS
The Charleston Press

Wearing face masks indoors recommended again as the number of new cases is rising in the Lowcountry area, CDC says

Charleston, South Carolina – The number of new Covid-19 cases is on the rise in many areas across the country, the latest data shows. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, a total of 166,772 new Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide on Friday, July 15, bringing the 14-day daily average to 129,987 cases (+14% 14-DAY CHANGE).
CHARLESTON, SC
power98fm.com

4 North Carolina Cities Ranks As One Of The Least Educated

When choosing a place to live there are a lot of factors that play into that decision. You want a good education for your children, but additionally living in a highly educated area has other benefits. More education means higher salaries, which in turn means economic growth and higher tax revenues. The good news is two North Carolina cities made the top 10 for the most educated. The bad news? 4 North Carolina cities were ranked in the bottom 50 of the least educated. This is according to WalletHub’s latest list. The list is 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America.
POLITICS
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
7K+
Followers
454
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy