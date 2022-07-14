Young Swimmer Missing at Palisades-Kepler State Park
The search continues for a young swimmer who went missing after entering the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Linn County. KCRG reports that the...kdat.com
The search continues for a young swimmer who went missing after entering the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Linn County. KCRG reports that the...kdat.com
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0