Triple shooting in Memphis leaves man dead, 2 others injured, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A triple shooting in southeast Memphis left one man dead and two other people in the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Apple Blossom Drive in Hickory Hill early Thursday morning.

Memphis Fire confirmed they received a call about the incident at 12:44 a.m.

Two men and one woman were all rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

One man has since died, FOX13 confirmed.

People in the neighborhood described the violence as ‘mayhem.’

The area has experienced other violence in the past.

In July 2020, a gunman shot and killed a man while he was driving, causing him to crash, according to MPD.

In March of that same year, another man was shot.

In July 2018 another triple shooting occurred on Apple Blossom, just steps away from the other shootings.

No suspect information has been released in the most recent shooting.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

