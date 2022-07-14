ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Triple shooting in Memphis leaves man dead, 2 others injured, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6UeI_0gfGphVE00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A triple shooting in southeast Memphis left one man dead and two other people in the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Apple Blossom Drive in Hickory Hill early Thursday morning.

Memphis Fire confirmed they received a call about the incident at 12:44 a.m.

Two men and one woman were all rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

One man has since died, FOX13 confirmed.

People in the neighborhood described the violence as ‘mayhem.’

The area has experienced other violence in the past.

In July 2020, a gunman shot and killed a man while he was driving, causing him to crash, according to MPD.

In March of that same year, another man was shot.

In July 2018 another triple shooting occurred on Apple Blossom, just steps away from the other shootings.

No suspect information has been released in the most recent shooting.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man hurt in Whitehaven shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a Whitehaven shooting Sunday afternoon. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Bonnie Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. This is...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Man accused of lighting dog on fire arrested again for violating bail, getting another dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis man accused of pouring gasoline on a dog and lighter her on fire has been arrested again, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that Quishon Brown violated bail on Saturday. By this, investigators said they viewed evidence that he got another dog. Witnesses provided video of Brown with a puppy Friday and Saturday, but when police searched his home, they said they couldn't find that puppy.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Memphis-born corrections officer killed in Indiana drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Pastor Lamont Harris’ daughter, Rhema, was in the process of becoming a police officer when she was killed in a drive-by shooting. “She would have been a great officer because she loved people,” Pastor Harris said. It happened last month in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The Sheriff called it another senseless […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Gang member gets life after 2 teens found dead in park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juanyai Walls was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of two February 2018 shooting deaths and robberies, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said Walls and several Piru Bloods gang members agreed to meet with Devonte Taylor, 19, and Jereme Jones, 19, with plans to rob two rifles from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two people shot at Frayser apartments, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hurt in a double shooting Friday afternoon at a Frayser apartment complex. At approximately 1:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Greenbriar Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of Madewell Drive. When officers arrived, they found a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen arrested after deadly Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Beale Street that left one man dead and two men injured. Memphis Police say officers heard several shots while they were working detail on Beale Street between Rufus Thomas Boulevard and South 4th Street on April 10 around 2 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Apple Blossom Drive#Memphis Fire#Mpd#Cox Media Group
WREG

Man threatens to kill people at FedEx Forum

UPDATE: Elijah Hyman was released on a $50,000 bond Sunday. He is expected to appear in court on July 18. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man distraught from breakup threatened to kill people during an event at the FedEx Forum, police say. Officers responded to an armed mental consumer call just after 2:45 a.m. Saturday in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
desotocountynews.com

Silver Alert canceled after missing Southaven man found

UPDATE 8:45 p.m.: Southaven police report Mr. McGee has been safely located and the Silver Alert has been canceled. Southaven police Sunday announced a Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man. Officers responded to a missing person call for George David McGee, a 74-year-old black male with dementia.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Orange Mound shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in Orange Mound, police say. Police responded to a man down call in an area near Semmes and Rutland Thursday morning. Officers found an unresponsive man on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound.  He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Harbor Town residents shaken after car break-in, shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Neighbors in Harbor Town are on edge after shots were fired following a car break-in early Friday morning.  Memphis Police say around 3 a.m., a car was broken into at an apartment complex in the heart of the square. The victim told officers his girlfriend heard glass shattering and when he went outside, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after two police chases, stealing undercover car

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was arrested in Clarksdale, Mississippi after police say he led them on two chases and stole an undercover police vehicle on Wednesday. Police said officers stopped a Toyota 4Runner for a traffic violation and discovered that the vehicle was stolen from Memphis. The 4Runner sped away as officers got ready […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Memphis police searching for Midtown shooters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the people caught on surveillance cameras shooting at unknown vehicles on S. Willett St. Video footage captures the July 12 incident where four people are seen retreating to the sidewalk before two of the people start shooting at two cars traveling down the street. One building was struck, but no people were injured, police say.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Beale street murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department investigators learned Thursday night that the suspect who was responsible for the deadly Beale Street shooting in April was arrested in Mississippi last week. A warrant was issued for Cedquedrick Williams, 17, after he shot three people on Beale Street on April 10....
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

One killed in triple shooting overnight in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly triple shooting overnight in Hickory Hill. Officers were called to the scene about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Apple Blossom, south of Winchester Road. They found three people shot. All three were taken to Regional One Hospital, where one man died from his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
108K+
Followers
113K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy