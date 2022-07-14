ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Soccer: Top South Bend area programs to watch for during 2022-23 season

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
The new high school athletics calendar is right around the corner and the boys soccer season around the South Bend area is shaking up to be another good one.

Elkhart, South Bend Adams and Bremen are all coming off of sectional championships last season, while Penn, South Bend Saint Joseph and Mishawaka Marian are all expected to be contenders in the area, too.

Here are 10 teams to watch for this boys soccer season.

1. Penn (16-3-2)

The Kingsmen advanced to the 3A Goshen sectional final last season before losing to Elkhart in penalty kicks. Though the Kingsmen will be looking to replace some top talent, like 2021 NIC MVP Dalton Blankenbaker and Tiago DeJesus, Kyle Zaber's squad will still be full of talent, including junior Mateus DeJesus.

2. Elkhart (15-2-1)

The Lions won their second consecutive 3A sectional title last season, beating Penn 4-2 in penalty kicks at Goshen. Elkhart advanced to the regional semifinals, where it lost 2-1 to South Bend Adams. The Lions still return two of their top three scorers from last season in juniors Eberardo Cabrera, who scored a team-high 12 goals and Gian Romero, who added nine.

3. South Bend Adams (16-4-1)

The Eagles won their first sectional title since 2019, beating Plymouth 7-1 to claim the trophy. Then they beat Elkhart in the regional semifinal before falling to Chesterton, 2-0, in the regional final. Fabian Velazquez, an all-NIC honorable mention, will be a key returner for Adams this season.

4. Bremen (16-3-1)

The Lions won their first sectional title since 2018 when they beat South Bend Washington 6-0 to earn the title. Bremen then fell to West Noble, 3-2, in the 2A regional semifinal. The Lions will have to replace one of last season's best players in co-NIC MVP Alex Alvarado, who scored a team-high 20 goals last season. Bremen does return Grant Devine and Hudson Fox, who combined for 23 goals last year and will have to shoulder more of a load this season.

5. Mishawaka Marian (10-4-2)

The Knights fell in the first round to Bremen in the 2A sectional, but return a lot of their production from last season to compete in 2022. Jaxson Hundt and Zach Fewell, last year's top-two scorers who combined for 14 goals, return to lead Marian this season.

6. South Bend Saint Joseph (7-7-2)

The Indians ended last season with a 3-0 loss to Bremen in the 2A sectional semifinal. Saint Joe returns its top scorer from last year in Trey Place, who netted a team-high 13 goals. Juan Gonzalez, a senior who scored three goals last season also returns as well as goaltender Louis Lovechio, who played in one game last year as a sophomore and takes over for graduated Michal Jaskiewicz.

7. Northridge (10-7-1)

Last year's Northridge season ended with a 3A sectional quarterfinal loss to Penn. The Raiders return a lot of scoring from last season, including senior Micah Wieland who scored a team-high 24 goals. Seniors Isiah Tallmam and Brady Gawthrop also return after combining for nine goals last season.

8. Concord (7-7-3)

Last year's Concord season ended in a 3A sectional quarterfinal loss to Goshen. This season the Minutemen will have to replace leading scorer, Andres Dixon, who netted 18 goals last year. Senior Gavin Miller and Edward Hernandez, who combined for 13 goals last season will be expected to pick up the offensive slack. Concord will also have some experience at goalie with Hugo Sanchez-Aguilar returning after playing 13 games last year.

9. Plymouth (9-6-2)

Last year's Plymouth season ended with a 7-1 loss in the sectional championship to South Bend Adams. The Pilgrims will need to replace a ton from scoring last season after Selvin Pagoada (10 goals)  and Jose Rosas (11 goals) graduated. Ivan Turcios, a senior who scored 10 goals last season, will be an important piece for Plymouth this fall.

10. Goshen (6-11-2)

Last year's Goshen season ended with a 4-1 loss to Penn in the sectional semifinals. The Redhawks should be a contender in the Northern Lakes Conference this season.

