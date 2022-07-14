ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Part of Grandview property being eyed for townhouses at Cleveland and Gumwood in Mishawaka

By Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7Td6_0gfGpSDD00

MISHAWAKA — A 66-unit townhouse proposal at the Grandview site formerly considered for a new Menard's store at Cleveland and Gumwood roads is being pursued by the site's owners.

Grandview Acquisitions LLC, property owner, is seeking Plan Commission approval for part of the Grandview planned unit development.

Owners are seeking plat approval for a two-lot subdivision — with the 66 townhouses being placed at the northwest corner of the land. Plans for the remainder of the property were not disclosed.

Related Mishawaka news: See the cylinder on Gumwood Road? Mishawaka's newest water tower is taking shape

In April, Grandview Acquisitions came before the Plan Commission to get approval for its final site plan for the townhouses.

Steve Ruby, of Abonmarche Consultants, told the commission the area being developed would have pocket parks for green spaces, and various walkways would be built.

The area also would be connected to the Granger Paths system in the future, Ruby said, with construction of a 10-foot wide trail in future phases of the Grandview plan.

No information was immediately available on price points for the townhouses.

Earlier store plans: Menard's withdraws proposed changes for new store from Mishawaka council agenda

The Grandview property formerly was considered as a location for a Menard's store. In August 2019, after public outcry against the proposal to move the Main Street Menard's to a new building at Cleveland and Gumwood roads, the proposal was withdrawn from consideration by the Common Council, which needed to approve the plans.

Menards officials at that time proposed a two-story, 134,000-square-foot building with a 176,000-square-foot outdoor lumber yard to replace its smaller North Main Street store.

A neighborhood meeting attended in August 2019 by 150 people said the traffic congestion there would be dangerous. They also said they had expected eateries and shops and other types of development at the Grandview site.

More on Mishawaka projects: No movement so far on Menard's move in Mishawaka

Developers pointed out that a home improvement store like Menards was a permitted use in the Grandview development plans in addition to townhouses, shops and restaurants. Despite that, developers eventually withdrew the proposed changes before the council, essentially ending the development plans.

Tuesday night, Ruby said the plat approval will allow the townhouse portion of the development to proceed.

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Part of Grandview property being eyed for townhouses at Cleveland and Gumwood in Mishawaka

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Momentum growing in Elkhart for Hively Avenue Overpass project

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Support is growing in Elkhart for the planned Hively Avenue Overpass. Nearly 100 trains cross Hively Avenue in Elkhart every day, halting upwards of 6,000 motorists, while also impeding trucks carrying goods and even delaying first responders. “So, what we are trying to do is separate...
ELKHART, IN
NBC Chicago

Large Fire Engulfs Factory in Michigan City, Indiana: Authorities

Firefighters were continuing to extinguish hot spots Saturday evening at a Michigan City, Indiana, factory, where a large fire occurred hours earlier. The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. at a factory in the area of Russel and Kentucky streets, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. About an hour after the initial call, the nearby Trail Creek Police Department posted pictures showing large plumes of smoke pouring out of the building, advising people to avoid the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

60 unit apartment complex begins development in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!. The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Grandview, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Mishawaka, IN
Business
Mishawaka, IN
Government
City
Mishawaka, IN
WNDU

Marshall County 4-H Fair off to the races

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County 4-H Fair started Saturday in Argos. A lot was going on at the fair on their opening day. They had a Livestock exhibit, fair food, and the cornerstone of the Marshall County 4-H Fair, the Dairy Bar. There was also the 4-H Exhibit,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
dailyadvent.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: July 16, 2022

Common Council meeting canceled ELKHART — The Elkhart Common Council meeting originally set for Monday has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Aug. 1, a news release stated. Library board to meet Monday MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday. The meeting will take place...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouses#Property Owner#Traffic Congestion#The Plan Commission#Abonmarche Consultants#Granger
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
max983.net

Marshall County Fair Begins Saturday!

The Marshall County Fair begins a week-long run Saturday, July 16 at the Marshall County Fairgrounds in Argos. Opening ceremonies are Saturday at 5 p.m. with recognition of 10-year members, laser tag is at 5 p.m., Quentin Flagg performs at 6:30 p.m., the donkey races begin at 7:30 p.m., and the dodgeball tournament is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Government Technology

Indiana Police Chief Advocates for License Plate Readers

(TNS) — Police Chief Dion Campbell hopes to get a series of license-plate readers and gunshot detectors in the city to fill a big gap in Northwest Indiana. Most other lakefront communities already have them, with the notable exception of Chesterton. "We're the missing link," Campbell said. Gary has...
CHESTERTON, IN
Travel Maven

This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WNDU

South Bend man on a mission to save the seats at the Morris

The brewery announced the grand opening date for its tap room at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza in Mishawaka. Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Mishawaka. It happened just after 3:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East McKinley Avenue and Maplehurst Avenue. Test. Updated: 2 hours ago.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Bare Hands Brewery moves ahead with South Bend expansion

Class action lawsuit against Marshall County Jail to be dropped, judge rules. A jail that was “routinely” running at 130-percent capacity at that time is now rarely over its 233-bed limit. Inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail under investigation. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Police say a female...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man and 7-year-old drown in Lake Michigan

The body of an Ohio man has been recovered in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities say Anthony Diehl may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. The boy also drowned. Separately, the body of a 60-year-old […]
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
inkfreenews.com

Meth Possession Leads To Three Years Of Probation

WARSAW — A Fort Wayne man will serve a three-year sentence on probation after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs. Dylan Thomas Allen, 28, Fort Wayne, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony. Three additional criminal charges were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Festivals happening this weekend across Michiana

(WNDU) - If you are looking to have some fun this weekend, you are in luck!. The 36th annual Summer in the City Festival returns to downtown Dowagiac. The festival features vendors, live music, carnival rides and Steve’s Run, hosted by Southwestern Michigan College. Over in Elkhart, the Gateway...
MICHIANA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Worker gives tracker pill bottle to man who robbed pharmacies in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, Van Buren

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who robbed CVS pharmacies five times -- in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, and the same location twice in Van Buren Township -- was arrested when a pharmacist gave him a fake pill bottle installed with a tracker and the thief tried to tell the officers following him that the person they were looking for “ran that way.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Woman shot in the leg on Lexington Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. – A woman was shot in the leg while walking on W. Lexington Avenue Wednesday evening, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 5:26 p.m., police were called to an Elkhart hospital for a shooting report. A witness told police that she and the victim were walking near...
ELKHART, IN
WLNS

Body found in Lake MI at South Haven Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy