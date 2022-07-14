ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Boys Soccer: Top high school players to watch in the South Bend area for 2022-23 season

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

The new high school athletics calendar is right around the corner and the boys soccer season around the South Bend area is shaking up to be another good one.

Elkhart, South Bend Adams and Bremen are all coming off of sectional championships last season, while Penn, South Bend Saint Joseph and Mishawaka Marian are all expected to be contenders in the area, too.

Here are 12 players to watch for this year's boys soccer season.

Jaxson Hundt, Mishawaka Marian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amGmn_0gfGpOvX00

Hundt was an offensive playmaker for the Knights last season, tallying 14 goals and seven assists in 16 games. He had three multi-goal games, including three goals in a 9-0 win over South Bend Riley. Hundt was named All-Northern Indiana Conference in the East-West Division last season.

Mateus DeJesus, Penn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nXBS_0gfGpOvX00

DeJesus was named All-NIC in the East-West Division last season. DeJesus helped the Kingsmen advance to the 3A sectional final before losing to Elkhart on penalty kicks.

Trey Place, South Bend Saint Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEQDX_0gfGpOvX00

Place was South Bend Saint Joe's most prolific goal-scorer last season. He tallied 13 goals and five assists in 15 games. He finished the year with goals in three of the Indians' final five games, including five over two games against Glenn and another two against Crown Point. Place was named All-NIC in the East-West Division last season.

Eberardo Cabrera, Elkhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VPeM_0gfGpOvX00

Cabrera made a huge jump from his freshman season, going from two goals to 12 last year as a sophomore. He also added six assists over 15 games. Cabrera recorded four multi-goal games, including two against Northridge, Marian, Riley and West Noble.

Gian Romero, Elkhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404Lhu_0gfGpOvX00

In his first varsity season Romero had a solid sophomore year, scoring nine goals and adding four assists for the Lions. Romero recorded three multi-goal games last year, against Culver Acadamies, Marian and South Bend Riley.

Zach Fewell, Mishawaka Marian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8LHQ_0gfGpOvX00

In his third varsity season, Fewell recorded more goals (10) than he did as a freshman (3) and sophomore (4) combined. Fewell also added two assists over last year's 16 games. He recorded two-goal games against Western, La Lumiere and Plymouth while also recording a hat trick against South Bend Riley. Fewell was named All-NIC honorable mention in the East-West Division last season.

Fabian Velazquez, South Bend Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOs80_0gfGpOvX00

Velazquez was named All-NIC honorable mention in the East-West Division last season.  Velazquez helped the Eagles advanced to last year's regional final before losing to Chesterton.

Hudson Fox, Bremen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OOfU_0gfGpOvX00

Fox exploded on to the scene last year as a sophomore, scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assists over 19 games for the Lions. He recorded two-goal games against South Bend Clay, Glenn and South Bend Saint Joseph and also had a four-assist game in a win against Trinity.  Fox was named All-NIC in the North-South Division.

Ryan Shoue, Glenn

Shoue is Glenn's top-returning scorer from last season after the graduation of Justin Henry. Shoue scored 12 goals over 13 games last year as a junior and also added five assists. He had four-goal games against Michigan City and New Prairie and a two-goal game against South Bend Riley. Shoue was named All-NIC honorable mention in the North-South Division last season.

Corbin Jonas, New Prairie

Jonas doubled his goal total last year as a junior, going from three to six. During New Prairie's season, Jonas recorded two multi-goal games, scoring two against South Bend Clay and two against River Forest. His six goals last year were only second to Owen Chalik's team-leading nine goals. Jonas was named All-NIC honorable mention in the North-South Division last season.

Micah Wieland, Northridge

Wieland's progression over his three varsity seasons has been astounding. He went from eight goals as a freshman, to 13 as a sophomore and 24 during last year's junior season. Wieland also added 14 assists. He recorded six multi-goal games, including a hat-trick against Carroll and a six goals in a win against Wawasee.

Alex Garcilazo, South Bend Washington

As a junior, Garcilazo netted nine goals for the Panthers last season, including two against New Prairie, two against Trinity and two against Oregon-Davis. Garcilazo was named an All-NIC honorable mention in the North-South Division last season.

