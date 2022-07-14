ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23 Toys For The Backyard That'll Keep The Kids Entertained For The Rest Of The Summer

By Griffin Wynne
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sp94u_0gfGpMA500
A lobster grab toy , spraying pool and mini construction site to keep little ones entertained in summer.

Popular items from this list:

  • A budget-friendly 3-in-1 sprinkler, splash pad and wading pool.
  • A bubble toy lawn mower that’ll become your kiddo’s BFF this summer.
  • Twister Splash, an outdoor version of the classic game with just one twist: The colored spots spray water.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1

A budget-friendly 3-in-1 sprinkler, splash pad and wading pool

2

Or an Intex family-sized pool with a blow-up lounge bench and cup holders

3

A Melissa & Doug Sand Baking play set

These thick and durable toys are an AWESOME alternative to traditional beach toys. I cannot tell you how many children have befriended my toddler in the sandpit after this play set caught their attention. Not to mention *countless* mamas have approached me at the park asking where I bought this. You won't regret buying this!

4

A Melissa & Doug "Louie Lobster" claw catcher pool toy

5

A WowWee Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster

6

A bubble toy lawn mower that'll become your kiddo's BFF this summer

7

A Stomp Rocket launcher because they'll have a blast jumping on the launchpad

8

Banzai Bump N' Bounce body bumpers perfect for impromptu sumo tournaments

PSA: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.

9

A six-pack of Max Liquidator water blasters

10

A Little Tikes Big Digger sandbox with an actual working excavator

P.S. This compact sandbox is perfect for a smaller yard and comes with two characters, a sand cup, sand sifter, shovel, rake and a dump truck.

11

And a Little Tikes Frog Pond water table

12

A toss and catch ball set to bring back fond memories from your childhood

13

And Twister Splash, an outdoor version of the classic game with just one twist: The colored spots spray water

The game comes with an inflatable splash mat, hose connector, waterproof spinner, and gameplay instructions.

14

A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars specifically designed for toddlers

15

A set of eco-friendly reusable water balloons

16

Or an ingenious Bunch O Balloons so you can rapidly fill up 100 water balloons at once

17

A T-ball set guaranteed to hit a home run with future baseball stars

18

A pack of parachute toys ingeniously designed not to tangle

19

Or a platform swing that'll turn a tree into the "funnest" spot in your yard

This toy acts as both a swing and a climber thanks to the 4-inch staggered platforms. It's suggested for ages 3-plus and has a 150-pound weight limit.

20

A two-pack of super-cool foam gliders capable of doing loop the loops

21

A rainbow-colored saucer swing guaranteed to add a pop of color anywhere

22

A bubble machine because that'll keep kids busy

23

A pack of flying rings that'll put old-fashioned Frisbees to shame

Comments / 0

HuffPost

HuffPost

