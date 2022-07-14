23 Toys For The Backyard That'll Keep The Kids Entertained For The Rest Of The Summer
Popular items from this list:
- A budget-friendly 3-in-1 sprinkler, splash pad and wading pool.
- A bubble toy lawn mower that’ll become your kiddo’s BFF this summer.
- Twister Splash, an outdoor version of the classic game with just one twist: The colored spots spray water.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A budget-friendly 3-in-1 sprinkler, splash pad and wading pool
2
Or an Intex family-sized pool with a blow-up lounge bench and cup holders
3
A Melissa & Doug Sand Baking play set
These thick and durable toys are an AWESOME alternative to traditional beach toys. I cannot tell you how many children have befriended my toddler in the sandpit after this play set caught their attention. Not to mention *countless* mamas have approached me at the park asking where I bought this. You won't regret buying this!
4
A Melissa & Doug "Louie Lobster" claw catcher pool toy
5
A WowWee Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster
6
A bubble toy lawn mower that'll become your kiddo's BFF this summer
7
A Stomp Rocket launcher because they'll have a blast jumping on the launchpad
8
Banzai Bump N' Bounce body bumpers perfect for impromptu sumo tournaments
PSA: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.
9
A six-pack of Max Liquidator water blasters
10
A Little Tikes Big Digger sandbox with an actual working excavator
P.S. This compact sandbox is perfect for a smaller yard and comes with two characters, a sand cup, sand sifter, shovel, rake and a dump truck.
11
And a Little Tikes Frog Pond water table
12
A toss and catch ball set to bring back fond memories from your childhood
13
And Twister Splash, an outdoor version of the classic game with just one twist: The colored spots spray water
The game comes with an inflatable splash mat, hose connector, waterproof spinner, and gameplay instructions.
14
A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars specifically designed for toddlers
15
A set of eco-friendly reusable water balloons
16
Or an ingenious Bunch O Balloons so you can rapidly fill up 100 water balloons at once
17
A T-ball set guaranteed to hit a home run with future baseball stars
18
A pack of parachute toys ingeniously designed not to tangle
19
Or a platform swing that'll turn a tree into the "funnest" spot in your yard
This toy acts as both a swing and a climber thanks to the 4-inch staggered platforms. It's suggested for ages 3-plus and has a 150-pound weight limit.
20
A two-pack of super-cool foam gliders capable of doing loop the loops
21
A rainbow-colored saucer swing guaranteed to add a pop of color anywhere
22
A bubble machine because that'll keep kids busy
23
A pack of flying rings that'll put old-fashioned Frisbees to shame
Comments / 0