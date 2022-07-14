ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

After more than two decades, he's retiring from the Peoria Park District

By Alex Dalton, Journal Star
 4 days ago

The Peoria Park District celebrated the retirement of longtime employee Carl Cannon with a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Cannon, who officially retired at the end of June, worked for the district for over two decades. In 2006, he founded Elite Community Outreach, an organization that runs programs intended to keep students out of the criminal justice system as well as a re-entry program that helps ex-felons get their lives back on track.

Emily Cahill, executive director of parks and recreation, praised Cannon's work with Elite. She highlighted metrics of the programs' success, including a 63% reduction in disciplinary referrals for Elite's high school outreach program.

"I can tell you unequivocally that these programs work and have changed our community because of the heart of Carl Cannon," she said.

Commentary: 'Don't Start' could help youth of today in Peoria and beyond

Cannon said that his desire to help at-risk youth stemmed from his experiences working at the Federal Correctional Institute in Pekin.

"I can only describe it as an encounter with God," he said. "I no longer wanted to be good at locking people up. I wanted to be part of the answer that kept kids and adults out of our institutions."

Though Cannon will no longer work for the Park District, Cahill said "our collaboration does not end with his departure."

"As a district, we look forward to continuing to serve as an employer of choice for Elite and for re-entry graduates," she said. "We look forward to partnering to make sure that community events and festivals are safe and engaging for all who live here."

