ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Stonecrest Golf League results

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PPoI_0gfGp9lt00

NEW BEAVER − The Stonecrest Golf League played Tuesday with the following results on the front nine:

Low Gross − Ed Dambach - 38; Mike Filauri - 39; Ron Aniceti, Dick Verone - 40; George Blumer, Ron Gilchrist, John Krestel, Larry Jena - 41

Low Net − Dick Verone, Dave Courson - 30; Larry Jena - 31; Mike Filauri, Ed Donley, Rich Courson - 32; Ed Dambach, John Krestel, Dave Scopellite, Dennis Briggs - 33; Joe Mancini - 34; Ron Gilchrist, Tony Carrozza, John Shannon - 35

Flight leaders:

Flight 1 − Ed Dambach, Mike Filauri - 4 points; George Blumer, Ron Gilchrist, Tony Carrozza, Roger Nye - 0 points

Flight 2 − Dick Verone - 6 points; Ed Donley - 3 points; John Krestel, Dave Scopellite - 2 points

Flight 3 − Larry Jena - 7 points; John Shannon - 1 point

Flight 4 − Dave Courson - 5 points; Rich Courson - 4 points; Dennis Briggs - 3 points

This round marks the start of the second half of the league season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Joined Embarrassing List On Friday

Tiger Woods isn't the only golf legend who had a rough day at St Andrews this week. Phil Mickelson not only missed the cut at The Open, but made some embarrassing history in the process. Last year Mickelson made history by winning the PGA Championship at the ripe age of...
GOLF
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

1K+
Followers
568
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy