Coldwater, MI

Parking lot party set for Saturday at Coldwater Elks

The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
Coldwater Elks join the list of those sponsoring outdoor entertainment with a parking lot party Saturday.

"We're hoping to have a lot of fun," said event chair Curt Stephens. "We've got two bands. Two Bandits will serve the beer. We're gonna have some 50-50 raffles also."

The party is open to everyone, not just Elks.

"We're doing it to try to gain some new membership. We're trying to earn some money," Stephens said.

The historic buildings need work, and the parking lot needs repair.

Pomegranate Whiskey band and Mud Buckit will provide the music. Food will be available from two food trucks. One is Mexican food and the other smoked pork barbecue.

Admission is $5 a person. All must be over 21 years old because alcohol is served. The club, earlier this year, removed itself from the downtown social district to comply with state liquor laws for the outdoor event.

"We've been working on it for quite a while," Stephens said. "Finally, things are coming together."

Because the number of seats will be limited, Stephens suggests those coming bring camp chairs. The gates will open at 4 p.m. Stephens expects the party will continue until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Parking is available in the city-county lots nearby.

