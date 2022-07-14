ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

Morgan County Fair Board gets ready for 2022 event

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
The Morgan County Fair board held its final meeting before this year's fair.

Due to changes with the Indiana State Fair, most of the 4-H judging will take place before the start of the actual fair.

On Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m., the 4-H Honor Night fashion review will be held in the merchants building.

On Friday, July 15, the 4-H outdoor chef judging contest will be held at the fairgrounds.

On Saturday, July 16, the 4-H Llama and horse and pony show will take place at the fairgrounds.

On Monday, July 18, 4-H indoor judging will take place. Judging continues on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The annual 4-H food auction will take place Wednesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. in the Merchants building.

On Thursday, July 21, beef and swine arrive at the fairgrounds.

The swine show will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

On Sunday, July 24, the beef and dairy shows take place.

Sheep ang goats will arrive at the fairgrounds on Monday, July 25.

Sheep will be shown on Tuesday, July 26 while the goat show takes place on July 27.

On Thursday, July 28, the 4-H dog show and Round Robin shows take place.

On Friday, July 29, the 4-H projects competing at the state fair are released. The 4-H bike rodeo takes place.

Grandstand events

On Saturday July 30, the Flying S Ranch rodeo returns to the fair.

Sunday, July 31, the truck and tractor pull takes place.

The ATVs/Quad races take place on Monday, Aug. 1

Dirt bikes take to the track on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, one of two new events comes to the fair. Wrestling takes place in the grandstand arena.

Thursday, Aug. 4, the second of two new events take place. The Cincinnati Circus takes place.

Friday Aug. 5 and Saturday Aug. 6, the fair has its annual Demo Derby.

Fair president Terry Brock said the fair will have a petting zoo Monday through Friday.

Brock said the fair made around $4,200 on parking during the concert.

The public address systems for several buildings have been replaced. The system at the grandstand is also being updated and will be done by fair time.

The next scheduled fair board meeting is set for Tuesday Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.

