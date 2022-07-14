ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Gray convicted of auto theft; acquitted of home invasion

 4 days ago
In the first felony trial since the fall of 2019, a Branch County Circuit Court jury Tuesday took less than 20 minutes to convict Daymon Gray, 22, of theft of a motor vehicle on Sept. 1, 2020.

The 12-member jury decided there was insufficient evidence to convict him of home invasion, the more serious 20-year felony.

The case took a twist from a simple theft case for Prosecutor Zack Stempien. Kendra Fuller admitted to Stempien before trial she had been high on meth that night. She told the jury she had been clean for 22 months. During her testimony, the prosecutor learned Fuller, Gray, and others had used meth for the previous three days.

Her testimony indicated she and Gray took costume jewelry to a dealer in Albion who Gray knew to trade for the drug. That evening, while in the garage on Cole Street in Quincy where they ingested meth, she saw Gray through a window in her home.

Fuller encountered him outside and they began to struggle. When Gray dropped his drawstring backpack, she saw gold watches, heirlooms, including one that belonged to her grandfather.

Fuller said these were in the house, under the bed. She testified Fuller then ran to the family van and drove off.

Another man in the garage heard the fight and saw Gray drive away. A witness living in a camper on the property heard Fuller yell at the fleeing Gray. He testified he ran to the van as it drove off but could not get into the locked doors. Neither man saw Gray in the house.

Fuller's husband testified he was sound asleep in bed. He did not hear or notice anything until his wife began yelling at the fleeing Gray.

Defense attorney Shelly Huffman provided a different story when Gray took the witness stand.

Gray said he drove the van that night to another friend's to see if his backpack was there. When he returned to Cole Street, Kendra Fuller came running from the house with the backpack screaming he had stolen the watches from her.

Gray denied ever being closer than 20 feet from Fuller as he ran for the van to drive away. He said he was scared because the man from the camper came running up.

Gray admitted he never saw any weapons. He claimed he never was in the house, only in the garage.

Gray said they used meth three or four times that day.

"We were going through the stuff in the garage. She had a bunch of watches and stuff. I told her I knew somebody that we could trade him to get what she wanted."

They took the items to Albion for six grams of meth.

Gray said he kept the watches with Fuller's permission.

That night, Michigan State Police trooper Jereme Miller could not track down Gray, even checking at his girlfriend's. When he located Gray, he took Gray in for questioning. Gray denied he was at Fuller's that night.

On the witness stand, Gray said he did not want his girlfriend to know he was hanging out with drug users. He said his testimony was 100% truthful.

Stempien got Gray to admit he lied to the police. When asked if he stole the van, Gray answered he was "joyriding. Technically, I had the keys in the car. So that's not stealing, man."

The van was returned three days later.

Stempien offered Gray a plea bargain. If he pleaded guilty to auto theft with a six-month jail term and probation, it would be under the Holmes Youthful Training Act. If probation were successfully completed, the conviction would be removed from his record.

Gray declined and went to trial.

Gray is facing charges of vehicle theft in 2021 in Calhoun County. That case is pending.

