Branch County, MI

Late fee waiver for dog licenses delayed by county commission

 4 days ago
Branch County treasurer Steve Rutz is ready to sell dog licenses online, but his request to waive the $20 late fee for 30 days continues to hit a snag.

"I'm not sure why (the county commission) is delaying," Rutz said after commissioners Tuesday decided to wait until the next work session and its meeting on July 26.

Administrator Bud Norman thought the late fee waiver would take a public hearing and vote.

"The ordinance itself doesn't post the fees. The fees are set by the board," he said. "It's also your responsibility to waive those fees," he said of Rutz's plan to waive them for 30 days to encourage those who have not licensed their dogs.

"We put together a draft resolution. And what we're proposing is that you take a look at this resolution. We'll put it next working meeting for you to discuss and consider," Norman said.

Rutz pushed for the plan because dog licenses decreased by 20% in 2021. A 2010 dog census showed 15,000 dogs in Branch County.

"Last year we sold 2,600 licenses. There are a lot of dogs in Branch County there are not licensed right now," Rutz said.

Under the ordinance, all dogs in Branch County must be licensed to trace ownership.

"Right now, to the end of the year, licenses are half price for new dogs," Rutz said. "However, some people have had their license in the past that have not renewed them. That's why I want to waive the late fee to get them to do it online. And once they do it online, we will have their information to send them reminders at no cost."

Fees for a one-year license are $10 for a neutered dog and $20 for an unaltered dog. Senior citizens get a special rate of $8 for a neutered dog.

Three-year licenses are $30 for a neutered dog; $60 for an unaltered dog and senior citizens get a special rate of $24 for an altered dog.

To be eligible to purchase a three-year license, a dog's current rabies certificate must expire in the same year or after the dog license expires.

There is no charge for certified service dogs or law enforcement dogs. These licenses cannot be done online.

