Coldwater city manager receives raise after annual evaluation

A couple of weeks late for his annual review, Coldwater City Council members held a closed session Monday night to evaluate city Manager Keith Baker.

Members awarded Baker a two-year contract with a 2.5% pay hike. The raise will take Baker's annual salary to $126,075.

The percentage increase is less than some recent union contracts. Non-union employees received 3% hikes while union employees received a 2% raise for 2022.Last December, Baker received a $7,000 raise after an evaluation.

Councilman John Petzko also moved to grant Baker and city attorney Megan Angel a $5,000 bonus at the end of the year, "Based upon all of the work that they did to help guide us through the COVID issues that we've had to deal with over the past couple of years."

"We have developed a group of performance goals and objectives for our city manager," he said.

Baker was hired in November 2011 as Coldwater's community services director in a reorganization. He was the former Coldwater planning director and Union City village manager.

Baker acted as an assistant city manager and elevated to manager in January 2017 when Jeff Budd stepped down to take a job with the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities.