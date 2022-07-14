ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

Where to swim on Cape Cod. Calm water? Fierce surf? Family-friendly? Here are six options

By Ella Adams, Cape Cod Times
Looking to beat the heat on Cape Cod?

The coastline is calling, all 560 miles of it.

The Cape has three shoreline options, generally. Cape Cod Bay has calmer waters, and spacious low tides. There is much fiercer surf on the Atlantic Ocean side. Nantucket Sound, the south-facing side of Cape Cod, also tends to be calmer.

How cold is the water on Cape Cod?:Here's one swimmer's attempt to get an answer

Cape Cod Bay, with calm surf and low tides

Corporation Beach, Dennis

Sixty-six degree water met a calm surf on a cooler Tuesday morning in early July at Corporation.

With about 145 parking spots, the beach doesn’t usually fill up until after 11 a.m., according to the gatehouse attendants.

Matt Robertson and Lily Monahan, who each have guarded beaches in Dennis for eight years, agreed that this is a popular family beach due to the “protection” of the shape of the shore.

“With families, it feels safe because it’s a crescent shape, we don’t usually get riptides or crazy currents,” Monahan said.

The shore is shallow and the beach itself boasts a swing set and tide pools where kids can catch crabs by the rockier marsh area.

Seth Flateland and his daughter, Charlotte, from Norwood, have family from Dennis and regularly come to Corporation. Flateland has been visiting the beach for about 20 years, and likes the calm surf and spaciousness for his family as long as the tide isn’t very high.

Similarly, Kristopher Heath, who was visiting from Bow, New Hampshire, came to Corporation so his three sons could explore the tide pools and be free to play in the shallow water. Bow’s family has been coming to the Cape for more than 30 years, but Corporation for just about five years.

On a crowded day, the guards said, four or five guards will be on duty, but visitors will still have some breathing room. Floating beach wheelchairs are available to rent at Corporation for the day for people with different levels of mobility.

Sandy Neck Beach, East Sandwich

The beach, part of Sandy Neck State Park, is a greener and more natural-looking beach area than most on the Cape.

Josh Hersey, a fourth-year guard at Sandy Neck, described the beach as quieter, but deeper and cooler than other Cape Cod Bay beaches.

“I like how here in particular, you get a lot of space just because it’s pretty continuous,” Hersey said. “It’s not cut up by private property.”

Sandy Neck has a recreational vehicle trail as well, and guarded sections stationed from the ends of each parking lot. There’s a good mix of older and younger people who frequent Sandy Neck, and tours pass through somewhat often, Hersey said.

There are always three to four guards on duty at one time, and while people may be nervous about sharks, there hasn’t been a sighting of a live one for three years, he said.

The beach attracts new guests such as Jeff and Teryl Klova, who were visiting from Philadelphia on a cooler Tuesday in early July for the first time ever. They made note of the “chilly” water, but clear atmosphere all day and countryside-esque greenery that surrounds the beach.

Ocean side, with fiercer surf

White Crest Beach, Wellfleet

On a chillier Wednesday in early July, White Crest guards measured the water temperature at about 58 degrees. Not to fret! The beach is unique for a few reasons, one of which being the steep dune visitors need to climb up and down to reach the beach.

Fourth-year lifeguard Lydia Bicknell said while the dune requires a small walk, it allows visitors to see all of the Wellfleet beach — a beautiful view of the expansive shore and vast ocean ahead.

“This is the largest beach, so there’s room to spread out and have room for yourself,” third-year guard Riley Craven said. Craven grew up coming to White Crest and appreciates its spaciousness, especially when comparing it to the often-crowded Cahoon Hollow Beach to the north.

One of the only beaches without a sandbar, White Crest has a history.

In the past, it was a surfing beach, though the waves have moved on and no longer break in the same way.

One visitor from Connecticut recalled his visit from half-dozen years ago. "It's as beautiful as it ever was," he said.

Hiking Cape Cod:The Great Island Trail in Wellfleet

Head of the Meadow, Truro

A bit off the beaten path, Head of the Meadow Beach features a sandbar, beneficial surf conditions and a natural backdrop within the Cape Cod National Seashore.

In his 38th year with the National Seashore, Gordon Miller finds this beach to have the best of both worlds — a family-centric setting and a great spot to surf when the breaks are right.

“It’s an extremely dynamic beach out here, the bars are constantly changing,” Miller said.

Surf conditions change often due to the shifting sand bars, but visitors can expect the water to be cooler than Cape Cod Bay or Nantucket Sound.

The waters at Head of the Meadow are also populated by seals and sharks.

“At low tide, the sand bars get exposed and seals get on the sand bars and sun themselves,” Miller said. He said 300 to 400 seals can be seen on some occasions at low tide. With seals come the potential of shark sightings, for which Miller said the guards are always prepared to close the beach. At least five lifeguards are up every day at Head of the Meadow, from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Miller noted the bike trail and hiking trails right by Head of the Meadow, along with three campgrounds within walking distance.

Parking is plentiful because there is a National Seashore lot and a town lot a few steps away.

On Nantucket Sound, with family-friendly beaches

Seagull Beach, West Yarmouth

Justin Madison has been guarding at Seagull Beach for about five years and describes the location as a “laid back,” “family-centered” atmosphere.

With not too many waves and a quiet shore, the guards just keep an eye out around the jetty to make sure currents are in check for the day. On a cooler Tuesday in early July, the water temperature hovered around 61 degrees.

The lot includes about 600 parking spots, but has dirt spaces so there’s some fluctuation. It usually doesn’t fill up unless it’s a holiday, said Taylar Ruell, who has worked at Seagull for eight years.

The largest beach in Yarmouth, Seagull is very shallow, great for kids, and its beach size isn’t dependent upon the tides because there’s not a lot of receding tides. While piping plovers are not nesting, people will set up beach volleyball courts. The water is usually in the low 70s, when the air temperature is a bit higher later in the summer.

Ridgevale Beach, Chatham

Ridgevale is the definition of a family-oriented beach.

Eric Cunningham, who runs the snack bar in the summers with his mom, Elaine, has been coming to Ridgevale for his entire life. The Cunninghams have owned the snack bar since 1960, watching families visit summer after summer, grow up and continue to return with their own kids.

As Eric Cunningham walked the bridge over the creek and pointed out the parts of his childhood beach, it’s clear how much there is to do at Ridgevale.

“When it’s low tide, kids will fish for crabs and minnows," Cunningham said. "At high tide, there’s good kayaking and paddle boarding."

With three or four guards on duty at a time, Ridgevale is protected by nearby Monomoy Island, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, which makes for warmer and calmer water than other beaches. Visitors can rent kayaks, paddleboards and sailboats, and can learn to sail from this beach, as well.

Monty Vaughn, who lives outside of Boston now, was a lifeguard at Ridgevale 30 years ago. He comes back every summer with his daughter, Vivi, because of the connection he has to the beach and how great it is for children.

“It’s fun for the kids. At a lot of beaches, they get bored, but here that doesn’t happen,” Vaughn said.

Vivi, who is 10, said she likes catching crabs and that the water is warmer and shallower than the other beaches they go to on the Cape.

The history of the beach is apparent.

Mike Gorman, who grew up coming to the Cape every summer with his family, is watching his kids now experience Ridgevale just as he did.

“It’s almost nostalgic,” he said. “It’s a picturesque, quintessential Cape Cod thing, like something you’d read in a book. But at Ridgevale, it’s reality.”

Curious Cape's summer bucket list:Visit the 5 Wonders of Cape Cod

As Gorman did when he was young, his kids now carry their pails and nets to the creek where they meet other kids every day. Gorman’s lifelong friends were made at Ridgevale, and his wife, Janet, whom he met through one of those friends, has been visiting the beach with him for about nine years.

The hours of entertainment and socialization are benefits they can’t get anywhere else, Janet Gorman said.

“I prefer coming here because I can let the kids go off on their own," she said. "It gives them some independence.”

Cape Cod Beach Guide 2022:Comprehensive listings to more than 130 public beaches

