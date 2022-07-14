OBITUARY: James ‘Clayton’ Gray

Mr. James ‘Clayton’ Gray, age 86 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on July 13, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Born May 27, 1936, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late James Hayward Gray and Irene Foutch Gray.

He was a 1954 graduate of Lebanon High School. He grew up at Laguardo Baptist Church, and helped start Hobson Pike Baptist Church and Webb’s Chapel Baptist Church. He was a charter member of Victory Baptist Church.

As a young man, he started working at Dupont, and later for Crescent Furniture. He retired as General Plant Manager from T.R.W., where he had worked for thirty five years. He had served on the Wilson Bank & Trust Advisory Board, the Wilson County Fair Board for fifteen years, and the Laguardo Utility District for over fifty years.

He is survived by his wife of sixty six years, Robbie Lain Gray; two children: Pam (Mike) Hardin and Terry (Glenda) Gray; six grandchildren: Deanna (Troy) Rogers, Alan (Rachel) Hardin, Joey (Jennifer) Hardin, Jake (Jessica) Gray, Logan Gray, and Alex (Preston) Young; eleven great-grandchildren: Chase Birdwell, Rylee, Reese, and Ralyn Rogers, Alli & Noah Hardin, Andrew & Anna Kate Hardin, Tate & Gabe Gray, and Augie Young; two sisters: Lou (Julian) Stone and Jean (Conway) Stockton; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. James “Clayton” Gray will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Victory Baptist Church in Mount Juliet with Bro. Chuck Groover officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM and Saturday after 1 PM at Victory Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

