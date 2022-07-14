ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

PPD searching for missing Brimfield man

By Julia Bradley
1470 WMBD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person....

www.1470wmbd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies teen homicide victim from Saturday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the latest homicide victim from Saturday’s shooting. Harwood said 18-year-old Jahiem Welch was taken to Peoria’s OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center, unresponsive. Welch later died at 3:02 p.m. despite resuscitation efforts. As previously reported, police...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Man from Normal killed in car crash Friday night

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 72-year-old man from Normal was killed on Friday when his SUV crashed at the intersection of U.S. Route 66 and McLean County Road 1900 E. Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the man as Timothy Jobe of Normal, saying that his SUV went through the intersection, left the road and hit […]
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

One dead, two people hospitalized after Peoria shooting

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Coroner says one man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a Saturday shooting. Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a local hospital Saturday afternoon. According to Peoria Police...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

18-year-old dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One 18-year-old male died and two more individuals were injured after a shooting in Peoria at 2:32 p.m. near Central Avenue and Republic Street Saturday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers responded to a 10-round shot spotter alert. Police located three...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Brimfield, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

A mentor of a recent homicide victim speaks out

UPDATE (10:27 p.m.) — A mentor to Daniya Washington, who was found dead in a Peoria basement Thursday, spoke out on Facebook. SuAnne Krick is the coordinator of YoungLives Peoria, an organization for teen moms. Krick said Washington was a part of the group. “She has been an integral...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Two people found dead in basement of Peoria home

UPDATE 3:10 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the two people found in the basement of the home were shot. Harwood says a man and woman were discovered, but it’s currently not known how they were related. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Authorities were called at...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One person in serious condition after Kettelle Street shooting

UPDATE (8:52 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim is currently in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Harwood at (309) 494-8388, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000. PEORIA, Ill....
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Case against woman charged with fatal DUI delayed

PEKIN, Ill. – A former Bradley University student will be back in court in two months in connection with the death of two out-of-state residents she allegedly hit while driving drunk. Court records in Tazewell County indicate a judge Thursday granted the delay in the case of Stephanie Melgoza,...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hicks
1470 WMBD

Victim in serious condition, 14 rounds fired in possible drive-by shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a shooting that has left at least one person hospitalized. Police say a ShotSpotter alert came in just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the 1500 block of West Kettelle in South Peoria, inbetween Shelley and Louisa. Eyewitnesses claim three shots were fired...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Catalytic converter thefts continue to batter Bloomington

Catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department. A July 9 post from the official BPD Facebook page said there had been 19 reported thefts since July 4. Over the most recent weekend, Officer Brandt Parsley said an additional 15 were called in. He also said the thefts are happening “all over the place,” not just on a couple of bad streets.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen this suspect? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. DAQUAN DICKERSON, 27, 6’4”, 185 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted on a Rock Island Police Department warrant...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

A devastated widow asks for help after husband’s homicide

39-year-old Amani Kamata was identified by Rock Island police Monday morning, after being found with a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect. Shortly after, his wife Kayobe Likezo received a call saying that something had happened to her husband. “Somebody called me and...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppd#Missing Person
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with aggravated battery to police and more after found trespassing

Shortly after 5:00pm on Sunday, July 10th, Galesburg Police responded to the Mary Allen West tower in response to an unwanted male subject who had been banned from the property. Police arrived and were directed to an apartment. The subject, identified as 44-year-old Bobby Creighton of Galesburg, was found inside another male’s apartment. Creighton knew he was banned from the property but became increasingly upset with the police. After being detained, Creighton continually resisted officers and began kicking at officers – he struck one officer numerous times while in the elevator. When being transferred over to Knox County Jail staff custody, Creighton continually kicked at officers. It took multiple correctional officers to get him inside. Ultimately, Creighton was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union account. According to police, a woman used an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union member’s banking information to withdraw thousands of dollars from her account on June 29.
MOLINE, IL
hoiabc.com

Business as usual at Thanh Linh after owner’s indictment

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two days after a state tax fraud indictment of its owner, a Main Street Peoria restaurant is staying busy. As 25 News reported Tuesday, Thanh Linh owner Linh Luong was indicted by a state grand jury on six counts. In a seven-page indictment, she is accused of filing false sales tax returns, theft of more than $100,000 in government funds and more over a span of seven years.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Community reacts to deadly Thursday in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A prayer of preservation was held on Peoria’s south end Thursday night. Local pastors and organizations are looking to heal Peoria through prayers. More than 20 people from different churches and organizations came together Thursday night on the corner of Griswold and Krause. “We...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjbc.com

Machine shed a total loss after Tuesday fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON – A local firefighter is in a hospital after battling a blaze on Tuesday near Route 66. According to a news release, Lexington and Towanda Fire departments responded to a structure fire on 2200 North Road around 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a machine shed and the contents on...
LEXINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Drunken Driver Accused Of Battery Against First Responders In Ottawa

While on probation, an Ottawa man is accused of finding a lot more trouble. Twenty-year-old Michael Murphy was booked into the La Salle County Jail on Wednesday. He was initially stopped by Ottawa officers Monday and arrested for DUI. To make matters worse, Murphy allegedly got violent and picked up three counts of aggravated battery. He needs $5,000 to bond out.
OTTAWA, IL
25newsnow.com

Two hospitalized after accident in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two vehicle accident. It happened at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Madison Street. The Bloomington Fire Department says the condition of those taken to the hospital are unknown. One person did deny transport.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy