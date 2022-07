Two kinds of people buy cryptocurrencies. Those that plan to sell it for a profit in short order and those that are buying it to fund their retirement. If you’re in the second group you probably already know that you can’t beat simple dollar cost averaging for maximizing returns. However, if you’re going to sock away a portion of your paycheck in crypto every month, make sure that you’re investing in a project that has the potential for mass adoption and that will be around for a long time to come. Here are three cryptocurrencies that analysts like for the value they provide and their potential to appeal to billions of users — directly or indirectly.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO