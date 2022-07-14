ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

For 10 years, this nonprofit has enriched underprivileged Framingham youth

By Lillian Eden, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago

FRAMINGHAM — Kevin Lopez knows firsthand how helpful a community resource like Hoops and Homework would have been for himself and his community when he was growing up in the neighborhood where he now works.

“I don’t really have words to describe what trouble I could have got out of having something like this in the area — not just me," said Lopez, who was hired last year as the nonprofit's program director. "My friends, my family, people that I know that were raised in the area definitely would have benefited from something like this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNJkk_0gfGn9Gx00

The enrichment and education program is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Hoops and Homework is a neighborhood organization that serves more than 30 students ages 5-14 in two Southside locations — at 12 Interfaith Place and nearby 9 Pusan Road. Free of charge, students can get help with reading and homework or just hang out at the center and play outside.

Decade of growth

Founder Herb Chasan was recently awarded the Framingham Senior Heroes award in recognition for his work in after-school and summer programs for Framingham youth. Chasan has seen the enrichment and education program grow a lot in the past decade, from scrounging for donations to staying afloat to more recently accepting six-figure donations.

Chasan and Lopez share some key goals for the organization's next 10 years: expanding the ages they serve, creating more of a community center vibe by keeping the centers open and staffed later in the evenings and expanding their offerings within Framingham and beyond.

: Hoops and Homework expands its Interfaith Terrace location

Hoops and Homework will be piloting some youth night programs this summer for ages 14 and up to “get a feel for the interest and strategize around that,” Lopez said. It's currently using operating funds but is also preparing to apply for grants to help fund the expanded hours for older youths.

“Staying alive for 10 years, it was a big accomplishment,” Chasan said. “We’re still going strong. We have two full programs — right now summer programs — and during the year it’s after-school programs.”

Hoops and Homework began in 2012 with $81,000 in funding secured through Town Meeting — before Framingham had adopted a city form of government. After the first year, the organization had to depend on donations but because it was new, few people knew it existed.

: Hoops and Homework reopens after pandemic pause

Eventually, Hoops and Homework began getting grants and larger donations and Chasan said the organization is now financially sustainable.

It has built a basketball court, a new learning center and playground. It's the only community center after-school program in the city that is licensed by the state.

A 'catchy' name

Chasan said he came up with the name when he was talking to Mary Ellen Kelly, then Framingham's chief financial officer.

“She said, ‘Well, you’ve got to help them with their homework. You’ve got to keep them busy and sports would be good, too,’” Chasan said. They combined the two: “sports in terms of hoops, basketball — and (Hoops and Homework) is catchy.”

Lopez said it's important not just for the kids participating in the program but for people in the community to see a person of color directing Hoops and Homework.

“I saw this as an opportunity for me to step in and be that face that kids can look up to,” he said. “For me to come up from that area and now lead an organization like that speaks volumes without me even opening my mouth.”

Lopez said the organization now has staff and volunteers that reflect the diversity of the area. He said he has drawn on his background as assistant dean at Keefe Regional Technical School and as a youth program coordinator and program manager at various organizations as he looks to the next decade of Hoops and Homework.

“It is just that melting pot down there, so that was very nice that he can really get into it and link with the people and the parents and the kids,” Chasan said of Lopez. “He has a connection, growing up with those neighborhoods down there.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

"Boston While Black" event connects black students with local community

BOSTON -- Through music, dance, games, and food, an outdoor event in Boston this weekend has brought lots of smiles and joy to the faces of Black Bostonians.The movement behind the event Saturday, which took place on Lawn on D in South Boston, is called "Boston While Black," or BWB. The event, titled "The BWB Family Reunion '22," brought black students and professionals together who are seeking to make connections in the community and in the city. "So [it's for] both people from here who want to better navigate Boston professionally and people that move here that want to build community...
BOSTON, MA
dailyadvent.com

Local News | Fitchburg State, Mount Wachusett Community College agreement will create pathways for teachers

Fitchburg State University President Richard Lapidus, left, and Mount Wachusett Community College President James Vander Hooven at the signing ceremony for a new articulation agreement for students pursuing careers as middle and secondary education teachers. (Courtesy Fitchburg State University) GARDNER — A new transfer agreement between Mount Wachusett Community College and Fitchburg...
FITCHBURG, MA
millburysutton.com

Sutton resident named new CEO of Boston Health Care for the Homeless

BOSTON -- Sutton resident Stephanie Sullivan, PhD, LMHC, a leader and advocate in health care, has been named the next chief executive officer of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, succeeding Barry Bock, RN, who has led the program for the past nine years. “The board is excited about...
SUTTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Framingham, MA
Sports
Framingham, MA
Basketball
Framingham, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Framingham, MA
Wilmington Apple

Davis Begins Construction At 38 Upton Drive In Wilmington

BOSTON, MA — The Davis Companies (“Davis”) recently announced that construction for a new ground up industrial/distribution campus has begun at Upton Crossing in Wilmington, MA. Upon completion in early Q1 2023, 38 Upton Drive will consist of 214,440 square feet of manufacturing, industrial, and distribution space across two Class A buildings. 38 Upton Drive offers premier tenants the ability to establish a highly accessible workplace with both buildings being located just off of Exit 35 on I-93 north.
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Be on lookout! Bear spotted in Woburn, Massachusetts

WOBURN, Mass. — Several Massachusetts communities north of Boston are on alert after bears were spotted roaming the streets. Two recent sightings include in Wilmington and in Woburn in the area of Presidential Way. Those sightings come after a black bear was seen in Lowell, Tewksbury and Billerica last weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Youth Program#Enrichment#Charity#Hoops#Interfaith Place
Live 95.9

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
baltimorenews.net

8 Exceptional Perks of Living in Boston

When you imagine Boston, you might think of cream pies, baked beans, or the Red Sox. But this city is so much more than anything you may have heard of. For instance, it's full of fantastic music venues, historical richness, and educational opportunities, among others. Consider a few perks of...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Charities
MassLive.com

Burglars break into 2 Massachusetts homes with residents inside

Police are urging a Massachusetts community to lock their doors and windows after two houses were broken into on Friday night while the residents were at home. Watertown police said a home on Garfield Street was broken into just before 10 p.m. Friday and a second home on Barnard Avenue was broken into around 11:45 p.m.
nshoremag.com

10 Ice Cream Adventures on the North Shore

A simple cone of premium chocolate chip ice cream is a beautiful thing on a summer’s day. But the North Shore offers so many ice cream iterations to choose from that it would be a shame not to explore the options. So we’ve rounded up 10 ways to have an out-of-the-box ice cream adventure this summer. Enjoy – we’re sure you will!
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Significant jump in levels of COVID in Mass. wastewater as highly infectious BA.5 variant spreads

BOSTON — The levels of COVID-19 in wastewater jumped significantly in the last week, in part due to the emergence of the new highly infectious BA.5 variant. In Boston, COVID-19 levels in wastewater shot up by 21 percent as new cases in the city increased by 38.9 percent over the last seven days, the Boston Public Health Commission said. Hospital admissions are also up 24.6 percent and the community positivity is currently at 10.1 percent.
BOSTON, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy