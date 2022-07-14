Ms. Marvel head writer dismisses Captain Marvel fan theory

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali has dismissed a Captain Marvel fan theory that has cropped up online after the Ms. Marvel finale. **Spoilers ahead**

In the episode's post-credits scene, Kamala inspects her glowing bangle before being thrown backwards into her closet door. But it’s Captain Marvel, not Ms. Marvel, who then emerges from the wreckage.

Some on social media suggested there may have been some Freaky Friday shenanigans going on. "This is obviously a body swap," wrote one (opens in new tab), while Ms. Marvel’s short comic book history is also dotted with a handful of stories that feature Kamala swapping places with another hero. Ali has confirmed to Deadline (opens in new tab), however, that’s not the case.

"That is Carol Danvers in Kamala’s bedroom. What you’re seeing is exactly what you think you’re seeing. That’s her, there’s no magic there. All I can say beyond that is to enjoy the movie in one year’s time," Ali said, referring to The Marvels which is set to release on July 28, 2023.

On Kamala’s disappearance and Carol’s arrival, Ali has confirmed that "all will be revealed in the movie." She added: "I was excited to help set up all these riddles for you guys that will lead into the movie where the story continues."

The Marvels being set up isn’t the only trail of breadcrumbs put town by the Disney Plus series’ finale. Kamala’s origins were also revealed, with Bruno’s use of "mutation" (and accompanying X-Men theme sting) seemingly confirming that mutants are about to enter the MCU.

For more on that and any other burning finale questions you might have, be sure to check out our spoiler-filled breakdown of the Ms. Marvel ending.

I'm the Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.