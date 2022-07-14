AMC Rapid Care is closed today (7/14) temporarily

One business in Greene County recently shared some of the obstacles they are facing and how it’s keeping them from delivering their product to their customers globally. Scranton Manufacturing/New Way is a garbage truck manufacturer and during a visit from Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton learned about the company’s issues with high inflation, labor shortage, and their biggest problem is with supply chain disruptions. Vice President of Sales and Marketing for New Way Trucks and McLaughlin Family Companies Don Ross says specifically it’s the truck chassis they aren’t able to get and it’s mostly caused them to have a 2,000 truck production backlog.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO