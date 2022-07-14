ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

AMC Rapid Care is closed today (7/14) temporarily

kjan.com
 4 days ago

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with Cass Health reports AMC Rapid Care will be closed...

www.kjan.com

kjan.com

Taylor County lake parasite believed responsible for Missouri resident’s death

(Bedford, Iowa) – Health officials in Missouri report a person infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba found in a Taylor County (Iowa) Lake, has died. Officials believe a resident from Missouri likely picked up the deadly parasite while swimming at the Lake of Three Fires State Park. The death marks the first reported case of Iowa’s rare and deadly infection.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Public meetings to address statewide drought plan

DES MOINES – As part of an effort to develop a statewide drought preparedness plan, the Iowa DNR and partners will host three of four public stakeholder meetings this week, and a virtual meeting in August to gather ideas and input. DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources Tim Hall says “Iowa has been through significant droughts in 1988, 2012 and 2021. While the state responded well to those events, a statewide drought plan would allow for better coordination between agencies, better communication, and improved response.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Shelby County Fair concludes this evening w/livestock auction; Other Fairs set to get underway this week!

(Harlan, Iowa) – The Shelby County Fair concludes its week-long run this evening, with the 4-H/FFA Livestock auction. The auction begins at 5:30-p.m. And, while that Fair wraps-up, three more county fairs are set to get-underway this week. Preparation for the Montgomery County Fair in Red Oak began in earnest last Saturday. And, while there are some judging events scheduled for today, the Fair officially begins Tuesday, and runs through Sunday. Find a pdf link to the full schedule, HERE.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Food & Wine

150-Year-Old Beer Cave Uncovered By Iowa Utility Workers

A team of Iowa utility workers had a more exciting-than-usual day at work recently, when some underground electrical work revealed a well-preserved "beer cave" from the mid-19th century. According to KCCI, the electrical workers from the city of Winterset were doing some excavation on a project in Madison County — yes, as in The Bridges of — when they ran into the underground structure.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Audubon County Fair – last day schedule

(Audubon, Iowa) – The last day of the 2022 Audubon County Fair is today, in Audubon. Here’s a rundown of the schedule for today:. 8:00 AM Open Class Horse Entries at Announcer’s Stand North of Horse Arena. 8:00 AM Tractor Drive Check in. 9:00 AM Open Class...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Audubon Fair Livestock judging canceled for today (Friday)

(Audubon, Iowa) – Officials with the 2022 Audubon County Fair have announced that due to the heat and lack of livestock, the Audubon County Fair’s livestock judging contest scheduled for 3:00 p.m. today is canceled. There are still other things to see and due at the Fair this afternoon:
AUDUBON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man flown to Des Moines hospital after motorcycle crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Portion of West Omaha road to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in West Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this Monday. According to Omaha Public Works, 144th Street between F Street and C Circle/144th Frontage Road will have all lanes closed for two days starting Monday, July 18. The closure is for...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Montgomery County BOS to interview for Auditor/COE position

(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Board of Supervisors in Montgomery County will hold a Special Meeting at 1:30-p.m. on Monday, July 18th. On their agenda is an interview for the Montgomery County Auditor/Commissioner of Elections position that was made vacant by the resignation in June, of Auditor Stephanie Burke, who resigned at end of last month to accept the school business official/board secretary’s position with the Stanton School District.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Manufacturing Facing 2,000 Garbage Truck Backlog Due to Supply Chain Issues

One business in Greene County recently shared some of the obstacles they are facing and how it’s keeping them from delivering their product to their customers globally. Scranton Manufacturing/New Way is a garbage truck manufacturer and during a visit from Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton learned about the company’s issues with high inflation, labor shortage, and their biggest problem is with supply chain disruptions. Vice President of Sales and Marketing for New Way Trucks and McLaughlin Family Companies Don Ross says specifically it’s the truck chassis they aren’t able to get and it’s mostly caused them to have a 2,000 truck production backlog.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
fsrmagazine.com

Smash Park Breaks Ground on Omaha, Nebraska, Location

Eatertainment destination Smash Park, known for its social mix of food, drinks, events, and recreation – including its flagship activity, pickleball – is breaking ground on a new location in Omaha, anticipated to open in the fall of 2023. Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company is...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Iowa DNR says E-coli levels exceed standards at two area lakes

(Ames, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, this week, said swimming is not recommended at beaches at 10 separate Iowa State Parks due to high levels of E.Coli (fecal) bacteria. Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water. When E. Coli exceeds the permissible level in recreational water, it results in the closing of beaches, ponds, lakes, and swimming and fishing areas.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A video circulating on social media this week of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern. In the video provided to 6 News, the OPD SUV — with emergency lights on — appears to be...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

COURTESY VIDEO: Omaha Police maneuver alarms drivers

Dry conditions are prompting officials to ban campfires at some state rec areas in southwest Nebraska. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be monitoring activity on rivers and lakes across the county. WOWT BREAKING: Douglas County reports third suspected case of monkeypox. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Douglas County Health...
OMAHA, NE

