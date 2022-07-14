Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral

Alaya and Mr. BrownCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Alaya Brown shot in the head six years ago, and the family is seeking answers. At the time, Alaya was two-years-old. According to Alaya's uncle, her mother held her while talking to a young man in a car; another driver approached the area. The drivers exchanged words. Immediately afterward, gunfire erupted. A bullet grazed Alaya's mother, and Alaya was wounded. "Daily, my niece is fighting for her life," said the uncle, who wished not to give his name.

