Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral

Alaya and Mr. BrownCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Alaya Brown shot in the head six years ago, and the family is seeking answers. At the time, Alaya was two-years-old. According to Alaya's uncle, her mother held her while talking to a young man in a car; another driver approached the area. The drivers exchanged words. Immediately afterward, gunfire erupted. A bullet grazed Alaya's mother, and Alaya was wounded. "Daily, my niece is fighting for her life," said the uncle, who wished not to give his name.
EUCLID, Ohio — At approximately 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon 3News learned of an active police situation at the Indian Hills Senior Community apartments at 1541 East 191st Street in Euclid. As of 4:55 p.m. 3News can confirm that one person was seen being escorted out of the apartment complex...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials released new information Monday about the deadly shooting that happened ahead of the weekend on Cleveland’s East Side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Jamal Claxton, of Cleveland. The 25-year-old was shot dead at the Deluxwash Car Wash...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohioans across the state will unite today at noon to call for an end to the death penalty in three major cities - Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati. The “Day of Hope” takes place on the anniversary of the last person to be executed in Ohio, which happened just four years ago in 2018.
AKRON, Ohio — You needn't go far to learn just how much Atavia Robinson was loved during her short 20 years on Earth. When we expected to just interview her father, a crowd of people showed up to show their support. "Atavia was full of energy," Gary Robinson told...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since 25-year-old Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron police people have been waiting for the results of his autopsy. Today, they learned from Lisa Kohler, the Summit County Medical Examiner, just how many entry wounds he suffered. “The autopsy determined that Jayland had 46...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a 55-year-old man was shot in a parking lot. The medical examiner said Akron police officers discovered the victim with shooting injuries in the 900 block of Copley Road. According to...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett will host a news conference Monday to address city residents. Monday will mark the first briefing since Horrigan lifted the overnight curfew for downtown Akron. Their daily briefings began July 11 after outlining a goal to...
eight Akron officers involved in the June 27 fatal shooting of Jayland Walker have all given statements to investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7.
CLEVELAND — Tamir Rice would have turned 20 years old this past June. On Saturday, his mother and family gathered in Cudell Park, the spot where the then 12-year-old was fatally shot by police while playing with a fake gun, to open The Rice Butterfly Memorial. Samaria Rice said...
Seven people, including Jacob Blake Jr.’s father, were charged last Wednesday during the civil disobedient act. Widespread protests in the name of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old who was fatally shot by Akron, Ohio police, have found many descending on the Summit County city to call out authorities for such wanton will of destruction.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS officials confirm one person is dead after a fire broke out overnight at a home in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood. Police scanner traffic indicates the victim, possibly a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead on scene. Crews were called to the...
Mourners at the funeral of Jayland Walker on Wednesday remembered the 25-year-old killed at the end of June by Akron police as a loving son, brother and grandchild. "Jayland was a kind and gentle soul who loved to make people laugh," said Pastor Marlon Walker, who spoke during the funeral. "He was just beginning to live his life."
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three women were shot on Cleveland’s East side late Thursday night. The shooting happened at around 10:10 p.m. on Kempton Avenue near East 102nd Street. A 44-year-old in critical condition, a 29-year-old in serious condition, and a 44-year-old in serious condition were all taken to...
AKRON (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a theater in Akron to remember the life of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month. He was remembered as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor. There were also comments at the funeral about the need for justice for Walker and other Black men and women killed by police.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the 11600 block of Superior Avenue in Cleveland Friday. The shooting happened around 2:10 pm. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS. Cleveland 19 News is waiting for more information from Cleveland Police...
