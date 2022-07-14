ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral

By Harry Boomer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It had been 17 days since Jayland Walker was shot to death by eight Akron police officers and they still haven’t been named. No statements or public apology either....

Brown on Cleveland

Two-Year-Old Alaya Brown Shot Six Years Ago, Family Seeking Answers and Asking Community Members to Stop the Violence

Alaya and Mr. BrownCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Alaya Brown shot in the head six years ago, and the family is seeking answers. At the time, Alaya was two-years-old. According to Alaya's uncle, her mother held her while talking to a young man in a car; another driver approached the area. The drivers exchanged words. Immediately afterward, gunfire erupted. A bullet grazed Alaya's mother, and Alaya was wounded. "Daily, my niece is fighting for her life," said the uncle, who wished not to give his name.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron area residents react to results of Jayland Walker’s autopsy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since 25-year-old Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron police people have been waiting for the results of his autopsy. Today, they learned from Lisa Kohler, the Summit County Medical Examiner, just how many entry wounds he suffered. “The autopsy determined that Jayland had 46...
AKRON, OH
Man dies after shooting in Summit County parking lot

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a 55-year-old man was shot in a parking lot. The medical examiner said Akron police officers discovered the victim with shooting injuries in the 900 block of Copley Road. According to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Akron mayor, police chief to host 1st briefing since expiration of curfew

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett will host a news conference Monday to address city residents. Monday will mark the first briefing since Horrigan lifted the overnight curfew for downtown Akron. Their daily briefings began July 11 after outlining a goal to...
AKRON, OH
Tamir Rice memorial revealed at site of shooting

CLEVELAND — Tamir Rice would have turned 20 years old this past June. On Saturday, his mother and family gathered in Cudell Park, the spot where the then 12-year-old was fatally shot by police while playing with a fake gun, to open The Rice Butterfly Memorial. Samaria Rice said...
CLEVELAND, OH
1 dead after house fire in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS officials confirm one person is dead after a fire broke out overnight at a home in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood. Police scanner traffic indicates the victim, possibly a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead on scene. Crews were called to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mourners honor Jayland Walker at funeral in Akron

Mourners at the funeral of Jayland Walker on Wednesday remembered the 25-year-old killed at the end of June by Akron police as a loving son, brother and grandchild. "Jayland was a kind and gentle soul who loved to make people laugh," said Pastor Marlon Walker, who spoke during the funeral. "He was just beginning to live his life."
AKRON, OH
3 women shot near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three women were shot on Cleveland’s East side late Thursday night. The shooting happened at around 10:10 p.m. on Kempton Avenue near East 102nd Street. A 44-year-old in critical condition, a 29-year-old in serious condition, and a 44-year-old in serious condition were all taken to...
Funeral held for Black man shot by Akron police

AKRON (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a theater in Akron to remember the life of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month. He was remembered as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor. There were also comments at the funeral about the need for justice for Walker and other Black men and women killed by police.
AKRON, OH
Man shot and killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the 11600 block of Superior Avenue in Cleveland Friday. The shooting happened around 2:10 pm. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland EMS. Cleveland 19 News is waiting for more information from Cleveland Police...

