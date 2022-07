YONKERS – Yonkers Police are currently investigating two separate, but related, shooting incidents that occurred Saturday evening. Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to the area of 139 Locust Hill Avenue on a report of shots fired. Units located two shooting victims at that location and quickly arranged for them both to be transported to an area hospital. Both victims are listed as being in stable condition at this time.

