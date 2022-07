At this time, last split, CLG was well under the .500 mark, while 100 Thieves were fighting for their spot near the top of the LCS standings. Today, the two teams came into their faceoff with each other while in a deadlocked tie for third place in the league. Unfortunately for CLG, their early-split momentum wasn’t enough to propel them to a win against the reigning LCS runners-up. 100 Thieves secured a quick and convincing victory over CLG, wrapping things up in just over 28 minutes.

