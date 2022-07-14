Gov. Wolf Announces Funding For Traffic Safety Across Pennsylvania

Democrats are desperate in Florida. Elsewhere as well, but nowhere more so than here. While Republicans have had momentum building in our state for years, little did we know that when Andrew Gillum was busted in Miami Beach with dudes and dope it was a sign of what was to come for his party in Florida. To say Florida’s Democrats are a hot mess is being generous. Not only are record numbers of Republicans flocking to the Free State of Florida leading to a record Republican voter registration advantage which improves by the month, the biggest news within it for their party is what governors from other states are doing within it. And the irony is profound. Two weeks ago, it was The Hair, from California, advertising freedom to Floridians just prior to a new study showing record numbers of Californians fleeing to Florida (which is currently the 2nd leading state for net migration into Florida). This weekend, Florida’s Democrats held their annual Leadership Blue Conference which was headlined by Illinois’ J.B. Pritzker, who is every bit as politically confused as Gavin but minus the good hair and plus about a hundred pounds. The key line from his speech which was commonly reported... The GOP is “naked and afraid”. What came to mind when he said that, was that if he was naked, I would be afraid. But mostly it's about the continued irony. Illinois is currently feeding Florida the 4th most people in net migration. Maybe Gavin wants face time in Florida to address the record number of former Californians who’ve fled his state. And perhaps Pritzker came to it to attempt to locate the tens of thousands that have fled to Florida under his watch. But in any event, the biggest stars in Florida’s political circles these days are governors from other states losing population to ours. The irony is high, and its clear Democrats are desperate in Florida. And please, will someone tell Pritzker to put some clothes on his speeches? No one needs that visual.

