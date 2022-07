WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man found guilty of running into a police officer with his car, then leading officers on a high-speed chase will serve 11.5 years in prison. Dan Willison will also serve five years of extended supervision as part of Judge Michael Moran’s orders given on Friday for one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Upon release, he will also be required to install an ignition lock device in any vehicles registered to him and will have his driver’s license revoked for three years.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO