Bradenton, FL

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, Bradenton police say. Here’s how to avoid it

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pa8ig_0gfGjVVI00

Local law enforcement agencies have seen an uptick in catalytic converter thefts and want residents to look out for suspicious people under or around vehicles, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release Tuesday .

The release came after a resident named Ian Hicks shared a post in a popular Facebook group on Saturday, saying, “Well, it finally happened to me.” He said his converter was stolen while parked at the Palmetto boat ramp, and he shared a picture of the missing device from under his 2002 Ford F-250 truck.

He realized the converter was gone because of the noise his truck made when he cranked it up. He described it as sounding like “a race car with open headers.”

Hick’s had to pay $900 to have his converter replaced.

Palmetto Police Department Chief Scott Tyler told the Bradenton Herald two converter thefts had been reported at the boat ramp parking lot in the last two weeks, Hicks being one of them. The department has yet to arrest anyone in those cases.

Catalytic converters are found in the belly of most cars. It’s a part that manufacturers install onto a vehicle’s exhaust pipe to clean gases before it’s released into the air, reducing harmful pollution going out of the tailpipe.

Converters are made of expensive metals, which is one reasons they’re stolen. Converters consist of three valuable metals, palladium, rhodium and platinum, which a thief can sell to a scrapyard for cash.

According to rxmechanic.com, an automotive mechanic blog, a scrapped converter could sell for between $80-$870 .

Bradenton police advise locals to keep an eye out for suspicious people under or around their vehicles. Victims of converter theft may have to spend thousands of dollars replacing a stolen converter.

https://twitter.com/BradentonPD/status/1546978961002926080

Most targeted vehicles for catalytic converter theft

Here’s a list of the most targeted vehicles according to Bradenton police:

  • Chevy Silverado trucks
  • Ford F-Series trucks
  • Ford Econoline vans
  • Honda Accord
  • Honda Element
  • Jeep Patriot
  • Mitsubishi Outlander

How to avoid catalytic converter theft

Police say residents can protect themselves and reduce their chances of having their converter stolen by doing these three things:

  • Park in a garage or well-lit area.
  • Mark the vehicle VIN on the converter using a UV pen.
  • Be vigilant of your property and the property of your neighbors.

If you observe any unusual or suspicious activity, contact law enforcement, call 911 or 941-932-9300, or submit tips online: bradentonpd.com/crimetips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4Eqf_0gfGjVVI00
Law enforcement agencies are seeing an uptick in catalytic converter thefts during the summer of 2022, Bradenton police say. Bradenton Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkPMk_0gfGjVVI00
Bradenton resident Ian Hicks shared this picture to Facebook showing the belly of his truck after his catalytic converter was stolen while parked in a lot across from the boat ramp in Palmetto on Aug. 9, 2022. Provided by Ian Hicks

