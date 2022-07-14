ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Kuo: Only iPhone 15 Pro Max to get a periscope zoom lens next year

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSoEk_0gfGhhDY00

We’re some two months away from Apple’s expected iPhone 14 launch event, but we already think we know everything there is to know about the upcoming four handsets. Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup will deliver the biggest differentiation between the non-Pro devices and the iPhone 14 Pro models. But the most expensive handsets will not get the telephoto lens upgrade some people expected. The first periscope zoom camera should hit the iPhone 15 series next year, but only the Pro Max model will get it.

Why does the iPhone need a periscope telephoto lens?

Every new iPhone camera generation brings over upgrades over the predecessor. It’s not just the hardware that Apple keeps improving but also the software experience. The same will happen with the iPhone 14 series this year, where the Pro models will get the iPhone’s first 48-megapixel wide camera lens. And iOS 16 will likely bring over new software features for the iPhone 14 cameras.

But Apple can’t improve the optical zoom experience on the iPhone without adding a periscope lens to the handset. That’s a camera bent at 90 degrees inside the phone, using a prism and a longer lens to move the light to the sensor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Lhoa_0gfGhhDY00
2017 periscope zoom camera prototype technology from Oppo. Image source: Oppo

Android flagships have been using periscope lenses for years. But not all of them. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one such example, where digital zoom can go up to 100x, delivering a massive improvement over the previous Ultra models. But the regular S22 models do not feature periscope lenses.

With that in mind, the simplest answer is that the iPhone doesn’t need a periscope camera to deliver an amazing camera experience. But the zoom lens is the kind of feature that Pro users might need. That’s why it makes sense to see the periscope camera hit the iPhone 15 Pro Max first.

This isn’t the first time the Pro Max version would get a major camera update before everyone else. The iPhone 12 Pro Max introduced the iPhone’s first sensor shift wide camera. Apple then used the same tech for all the iPhone 13 models.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a zoom advantage over the Pro

With periscope zoom lenses, it’s not as simple. These cameras occupy additional space inside the smartphone. That means battery capacity might have to be sacrificed for the telephoto camera lens components. Therefore, the Pro Max size makes the most sense to get the improved zoom lens.

If Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest assessment is accurate, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will deliver a better zoom experience than the regular Pro, thanks to the periscope zoom lens. But Apple will bring the periscope camera to both iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024.

The analyst penned a longer report on Medium addressing the big winners of Apple’s switch to periscope cameras. Unsurprisingly, Jahwa is on the list of suppliers, a company that appeared a few times in iPhone 15 Pro periscope zoom camera rumors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ARbj_0gfGhhDY00
iPhone 14 Pro rear camera module to be larger than iPhone 13 Pro. Image source: Front Page Tech

The report also provides the specs for the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope camera. We’re looking at a 12-megapixel 1/3” sensor, f/2.8 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, and 5-6x optical zoom. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max should inherit the same zoom camera a year later.

Kuo further notes that Apple’s adoption of periscope cameras should significantly boost camera components’ sales for various iPhone suppliers. But some of the parts Apple will need for periscope cameras might be quite expensive.

Furthermore, Kuo says that the iPhone adoption of periscopes might convince Chinese Android brands to follow. Chinese smartphone vendors first introduced periscope cameras, with Oppo and Huawei being among the companies that already use the tech. However, the iPhone might significantly boost the volume of zoom lens parts, as Apple’s flagship smartphone sales outperform rivals.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro to launch between fall 2022 and spring 2023

Apple unveiled the M2 (System-on-Chip) at WWDC 2022 in early June, with the next-gen processor already equipping two new Macs that are available for sale. The M2 powers the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which features the same design as its predecessors. The redesigned MacBook Air also comes with two versions of the M2 chip. But the M2 Pro and M2 Max high-end SoCs that will power the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models aren’t here.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

New Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak details new ‘Burgundy Red’ color and storage options

We’re only about a month away from Samsung’s second most important press conference of the year. The upcoming Unpacked event will introduce the 2022 Galaxy Z foldables, including the Fold 4 and Flip 4. Almost everything has leaked about the new handsets, and we think we know the design and specs updates coming this year. After leaks indicating a major storage upgrade for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we have a more definitive rumor on the matter. And it also lists the various launch colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, including a new Burgundy Red option.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

New emoji coming to iOS and Android in 2022 and 2023

Every year, brand new emoji characters come to our devices. Ahead of World Emoji Day on Sunday, July 17th, Emojipedia has shared the Unicode Consortium’s draft list for Emoji 15.0. These are the emoji that Apple, Google, Microsoft, and more will add to their devices in the coming months. There are only 31 emoji on the draft list this year. The list can change, but it’s worth noting that every emoji from last year’s draft list made the final list.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Iphone 12#Periscope#Smart Phone#Ios#Android
BGR.com

Amazing AR demo shows us the exciting future of Apple Glasses

We did not see Apple’s AR/VR headset at WWDC 2022 this summer. The long-awaited device may finally make its debut in January, according to a reliable analyst. In the meantime, Apple is continuing to build upon its augmented reality technology. One thing that Apple did show developers at WWDC was a brand new RoomPlan API, and earlier this week, Shopify’s Russ Maschmeyer demoed an incredible AR feature using the API.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

15 trending Prime Day deals everyone’s buying in 2022

Prime Day 2022 has been nothing short of phenomenal so far. Amazon promised us millions of deals for Prime subscribers around the world, and it delivered. As you can see in our main Prime Day 2022 deals roundup, there are so many spectacular sales this year. But what are the best trending deals so far for Prime Day 2022?
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
GeekyGadgets

Mirror your iPhone screen to your large screen TV

If you would like to stream images, movies and applications from your phone directly to your large screen TV this quick guide will show you how easy it is. If you own an iPhone and a TV you will be pleased to know there are a number of ways you can mirror your iPhone to your large screen entertainment system wirelessly. Allowing you to watch movies, view photographs or simply browse the web on a larger screen from the comfort of your couch. This is also useful when sharing items with friends and family and allows you to quickly show a group of people photographs from your latest adventure or family celebration.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Adobe Photoshop Prime Day discounts help you create the best photos

It’s amazing what you can do with a camera these days. Some of the best photos that you take are going to be on your phone. But if you’re looking to get the most out of your creativity with photos, you need to consider utilizing some software. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can Adobe Photoshop for a premium price.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Here’s why we’ll get a foldable iPad or MacBook before a foldable iPhone

Apple has been researching foldable iPhone display tech for years, but we’ve yet to see the fruits of the company’s labor. Meanwhile, Android vendors have been improving on foldable smartphones, with last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 becoming big hits for Samsung. But Apple isn’t in a hurry to sell its own foldable iPhone to match similar offerings from Android rivals. An Apple insider now explains that Apple might launch a foldable iPad or MacBook well before the first foldable iPhone hits stores.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to block No Caller ID on an iPhone

Getting unwanted phone calls can be pretty frustrating. Even more so when it’s from someone with no caller ID. To combat this, we’ll show you how to block No Caller ID calls on your iPhone. There are several ways to prevent unknown calls like these from being a...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

iOS 16 tips & tricks

IOS 16 brings probably the biggest overhaul to the iPhone lock screen ever, but that is not all that's new in the latest version of the platform. There are quite a few new features in the system and you might want to master them with our easy-to-follow tips and tricks. Next time, you might just steal the thunder at that one party with your intricate iOS knowledge or... be the best tech support for your family come Thanksgiving.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Will Soon Enter a New Lucrative Industry

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report seem ready for a new challenge. The serial entrepreneur is one step closer to his ambition to turn Tesla cars into living rooms on four wheels where passengers can be entertained by watching films and TV shows in streaming, even playing their favorite video games or simply doing something other than driving once they have activated the autonomous driving system.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

BGR.com

331K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy