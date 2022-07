UFC fighter Charles Jourdain believes the era of young, dominant champions such as Jon Jones and Jose Aldo is over. As the likes of Charles Jourdain and a parade of other fighters on the roster continue to try and make a name for themselves, many of the UFC’s finest athletes have already established their legacy as all-time greats. For example, people like Jon Jones and Jose Aldo are recognised as being two of the youngest and most accomplished champions in the history of the promotion.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO