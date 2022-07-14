Reaching a suicide prevention counselor is about to get easier in NC and nationwide

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal or in severe emotional distress, seeking help is about to get easier.

Starting Saturday, people can reach a reassuring voice at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by texting or dialing 988. The three-digit number is easier to remember and use than the lifeline’s current number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Congress voted to establish 988 as the suicide hotline number in 2020, a bipartisan move hailed by behavioral health advocates. The more than 180 local crisis centers nationwide that handle the calls are expecting an increase as 988 starts to become as well-known as 911 or other three-digit shortcuts.

In North Carolina, the state Department of Health and Human Services received a $3.3 million federal grant this spring to ensure the state’s crisis center has enough trained counselors on hand to meet the expected growth in demand.

“Increasing access to behavioral health services, especially in times of crisis, is a top priority,” state Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a written statement. “9-8-8 is an easy-to-remember number people can access from wherever they are and get the help they need. This is a resource that will save lives.”

North Carolina’s sole call center, operated by the not-for-profit Real Crisis Intervention in Greenville, received 36,299 calls last year and 20,447 calls through the first five months of this year, according to DHHS.

Since its inception in 2005, the lifeline has received more than 20 million calls nationwide, according to federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Here are answers to other questions about 988:

When is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline available?

Starting Saturday, July 16, it will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Can 988 be used for calling and texting?

Yes, the Federal Communications Commission voted last fall to expand the lifeline’s reach by making it available via text as well as voice.

Is there a charge for the call or to speak to someone?

No, the hotline is free to anyone who calls or texts.

When 988 goes live nationwide on Saturday will the old number still work?

Yes, those who have the old number written down or programmed into their phone will still be able to reach the lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255.

Can I use 988 to reach the crisis line for veterans?

Yes, just as with the 800 number, veterans or their loved ones who call 988 and press 1 will be connected with the Veterans Crisis Line, which is staffed by counselors who are trained in crisis intervention and military culture.

Is there an online chat option for the lifeline?

Yes, through suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/, you can choose to speak to a counselor through the computer. The website warns that it may take longer to get through to someone and suggests people call if they want to speak to someone right away.

Is the lifeline available to those who speak languages other than English?

A: Yes. Spanish speakers who dial either the 800 number or 988 can press 2 and be connected to a counselor who speaks Spanish. The crisis centers also have access to tele-interpreters who can help with more than 150 other languages.