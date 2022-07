SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are alerting the public and offering safety tips after a 71-year-old woman was assaulted on the northeast side Monday. Police said the victim was walking alone at 9:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Bowen Crossing when she was assaulted by an unknown man. Officials said the woman was able to get away and call for help, but now police are asking residents in the area to be aware of this incident.

